Riverbend Malt House Announces ‘Stay Home/Stay Asheville’ Collaboration Project

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House today announced the release of “Stay Home/Stay Asheville” IPA on April 25th, 2020.

This beer was the result of a large collaboration organized by Riverbend’s co-founder Brent Manning. Participating breweries include Archetype Brewing Company, Bhramari Brewing Company, DSSOLVR Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, and Twin Leaf Brewing Company. Ingredients were donated by Riverbend Malt House, White Labs Yeast, and several of the breweries. All proceeds will be donated to New Belgium’s Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund.

“We wanted to do something to support all the service industry employees that are vital to the brewing industry here in Asheville,” said Brent Manning, “this collaboration project provides the perfect vehicle to generate financial assistance.”

The Stay Home/Stay Asheville IPA features Julius, Strata, Moutere, and Southern Cross hops which combine to create a tropical blend of papaya and orange zest, that finishes with a touch dank, pine resin, just like opening a bottle of Jarritos Passionfruit soda! White Labs contributed a strain of Kveik yeast called Hornindal that contributes a nice mix of stone fruit and peppercorn flavor that compliments the hop character. Riverbend contributed three types of malted oats along with their Vienna and Base Camp malts to create a silky and rich malt backbone. The beer was brewed and packaged at Bhramari Brewing Company. DSSOLVR provided the can design, which features the iconic grain silo that resides in Asheville’s River Arts District.

“We had an absolute blast coming up with this recipe,” said Tim Weber, owner of Twin Leaf Brewing Company, “Gary from Bhramari hosted us in grand fashion and it was a welcome relief from the stress of the pandemic”.

This beer will be available in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans at Bhramari Brewing Company and Archetype Brewing Company’s West Asheville location on April 25th, 2020.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.