Riverbend Malt House Announces ‘Stay Home/Stay Asheville’ Collaboration Project

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Riverbend Malt House today announced the release of “Stay Home/Stay Asheville” IPA on April 25th, 2020.

This beer was the result of a large collaboration organized by Riverbend’s co-founder Brent Manning. Participating breweries include Archetype Brewing Company, Bhramari Brewing Company, DSSOLVR Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, and Twin Leaf Brewing Company. Ingredients were donated by Riverbend Malt House, White Labs Yeast, and several of the breweries. All proceeds will be donated to New Belgium’s Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund.

“We wanted to do something to support all the service industry employees that are vital to the brewing industry here in Asheville,” said Brent Manning, “this collaboration project provides the perfect vehicle to generate financial assistance.”

The Stay Home/Stay Asheville IPA features Julius, Strata, Moutere, and Southern Cross hops which combine to create a tropical blend of papaya and orange zest, that finishes with a touch dank, pine resin, just like opening a bottle of Jarritos Passionfruit soda! White Labs contributed a strain of Kveik yeast called Hornindal that contributes a nice mix of stone fruit and peppercorn flavor that compliments the hop character. Riverbend contributed three types of malted oats along with their Vienna and Base Camp malts to create a silky and rich malt backbone. The beer was brewed and packaged at Bhramari Brewing Company. DSSOLVR provided the can design, which features the iconic grain silo that resides in Asheville’s River Arts District.

“We had an absolute blast coming up with this recipe,” said Tim Weber, owner of Twin Leaf Brewing Company, “Gary from Bhramari hosted us in grand fashion and it was a welcome relief from the stress of the pandemic”.

This beer will be available in 4-packs of 16 ounce cans at Bhramari Brewing Company and Archetype Brewing Company’s West Asheville location on April 25th, 2020.