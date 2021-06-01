River North Brewery’s Whiskey Barrel Aged Quad Returns

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Denver, CO – Quandary returns to both River North Brewery taprooms this weekend with an added twist: whiskey barrels. River North Brewery has been brewing Quandary since the conception of their Belgian-forward brewery at their original location, and this concept of Quandary is a match made in craft beer heaven.

This 11.8% ABV quandary has been aging in whiskey barrels for eight months now and picked up some subtle whiskey notes, making this beer very smooth and easy to drink. With a dark caramel, chocolate-hued body, you’ll get some fruity, cream, and vanilla notes on the nose along with raisin and brown sugar followed by tastes of candied plums, wood, and a smidge of clove and vanilla. It’s a sweet and creamy delight!

Pair this quad with a blanket near the campfire, a cheese plate, and some smoked meats for a combination you will love! We also suggest sipping this Whiskey Barrel Aged Quandary with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Releasing at both taprooms this weekend, Saturday, June 5th, you will be able to grab some bottles to go after trying it on draft alongside many of River North Brewery’s finest brews, featuring a limited-run batch of a red wheat, aspen wood aged imperial saison and a long time favorite, White, a classic witbier. Those in the mood for hoppier selections will find at least three IPA’s to fit their desire ranging from a no coast style IPA, juicy IPA’s and even double IPA’s.

For More Information:
http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More