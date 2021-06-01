River North Brewery’s Whiskey Barrel Aged Quad Returns

Denver, CO – Quandary returns to both River North Brewery taprooms this weekend with an added twist: whiskey barrels. River North Brewery has been brewing Quandary since the conception of their Belgian-forward brewery at their original location, and this concept of Quandary is a match made in craft beer heaven.

This 11.8% ABV quandary has been aging in whiskey barrels for eight months now and picked up some subtle whiskey notes, making this beer very smooth and easy to drink. With a dark caramel, chocolate-hued body, you’ll get some fruity, cream, and vanilla notes on the nose along with raisin and brown sugar followed by tastes of candied plums, wood, and a smidge of clove and vanilla. It’s a sweet and creamy delight!

Pair this quad with a blanket near the campfire, a cheese plate, and some smoked meats for a combination you will love! We also suggest sipping this Whiskey Barrel Aged Quandary with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Releasing at both taprooms this weekend, Saturday, June 5th, you will be able to grab some bottles to go after trying it on draft alongside many of River North Brewery’s finest brews, featuring a limited-run batch of a red wheat, aspen wood aged imperial saison and a long time favorite, White, a classic witbier. Those in the mood for hoppier selections will find at least three IPA’s to fit their desire ranging from a no coast style IPA, juicy IPA’s and even double IPA’s.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com