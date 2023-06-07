River North Brewery’s Award Winning Chocolate Porter Is Back

A gold medal win at the World Beer Cup is no small feat. River North Brewery will be throwing a party to re-release Midnight Hike imperial porter to honor its gold medal award at the largest beer competition in the world. The next chance to try this internationally renowned chocolate beer is on Saturday, June 10th at both River North taprooms in Denver.

Midnight Hike was first brewed in 2020. The mad-scientist brewers at River North had the inspiration to produce an intensely chocolate-forward porter unlike any other. This porter has an imminently satisfying confection-like personality and offers an explosive, chocolatey aroma thanks to nearly ten pounds of cacao nibs per barrel and a skosh of vanilla to round out the flavor, making it the perfect pairing for with a nicely roasted marshmallow by the campfire. Layers of vanilla and light caramel character reveal themselves throughout each sip of this charred mahogany-huedale. This is truly a beer that will satisfy both the master chocolatier and beer fanatic alike.

The newest and greatest release of Midnight Hike comes in at 11.1% ABV and will be available at both taprooms in 375mL bottles and on tap while it lasts. The brewery will also be releasing a whiskey barrel aged version of Midnight Hike later in the summer for the barrel aged beer fans.

About River North Brewery

River North Brewery is based in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 2012, the brewery has continued to earn a name for itself with its intense imperial stouts, barleywines, and barrel aged beers of all varieties. The brewery was recently named one of the ten best breweries in Colorado by Westword Magazine.

For More Information:

http://www.rivernorthbrewery.com