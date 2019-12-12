River North Brewery to Release Last Single Cask of 2019

DENVER — As we end 2019, a lot of us are looking forward to 2020 with new breweries and new beers. In the upcoming year, River North Brewery will continue to release Single Casks with their Norther Society all the while reintroducing their revamped Local’s membership. On December 21st at River North Brewery’s North Washington Street taproom they are releasing the last Single Cask of 2019.

With the Norther Society, Norther’s get six Single Cask bottles throughout the year. December 21st is the last Single Cask release of 2019 and it’s one of their award winning stouts barrel aged in one of Denver’s finest distillery’s barrels. Also on this day, current Norther’s have the luxury of re-upping their membership for 2020 before it opens to the public.

The sixth Single Cask of 2019 is Mr. Sandman barrel aged in Bear Creek Distillery bourbon barrels. This stout has been aging for just shy of a year and has grasped on to a lot of the barrel flavors to make it rich and smooth with the added flavors of berries, fruit and chocolate all coming together. A frothy, dark roasted coffee-colored head sticks around long enough to give you the pleasure of enjoying the boozy, chocolatey aromas.

At 12.4% ABV, this Single Cask will only be released on tap and in bottles at the North Washington Street taproom at 6021 Washington Street. A limited amount will be up for grabs to the public.

Save the date for the first Single Cask release of 2020 on January 4th! The Norther Society will be open for enrollment to the public with a limited amount of space available. For anyone wanting to join the Local’s Club, the kickoff party for that is December 17th at the Blake Street taproom at 3400 Blake Street. Norther’s can join the Local’s Club for an additional $10.