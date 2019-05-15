River North Brewery to Release Fifteener Double IPA

DENVER — This Memorial Day, River North Brewery will introduce Fifteener Double IPA, the next addition to its lineup of year-round, canned #AdventureFuel only available in the state of Colorado.

A West Coast-style double IPA brewed with Simcoe, Centennial and Falconer’s Flight hops, Fifteener represents the next great endeavor in River North’s IPA offerings. While you may be familiar with Colorado’s famed fourteener mountains, this stratospheric double IPA takes it a step further, challenging you to conquer your next summit.

At 10 percent ABV and 82 IBU, Fifteener has all the towering clout of a traditional West Coast hop bomb, but with just enough late-addition hops to give it a nouveau twist. Remarkably dry and crushable, it’s a steadfast companion to your outdoor adventures no matter the altitude.

River North will begin with a draft-only sneak preview at the finest drinking establishments around Denver, this Wednesday, May 15. Following that, the official can launch will take place Saturday, May 25 in the brewery’s Denver taproom. Six-packs of Fifteener Double IPA will be available year-round following the taproom release, for $14 each.

River North will also ship freshly filled cans to independent liquor stores around the state in the week leading up to Memorial Day.

Shortly following the release, River North will also hold its annual #AdventureFuel fan photo contest, where outdoor explorers are encouraged to submit their photos of cans in the wild. This year, the winning submission will receive an annual National Parks pass valid nationwide through July 2020.

