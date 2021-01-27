River North Brewery to Release A Twice Aged Imperial Saison

DENVER — River North Brewery has kicked off their 2021 Single Cask Series and is releasing their second bottle in the series this Saturday at the Washington Street taproom. As always, these releases are only available the Washington Street taproom where you will also find a small amount of the beer on tap along with bottles for purchase.

This release has been aged twice in two barrels, making it a Double Cask of their imperial saison, J. Marie. J. Marie provides saison lovers with hints of banana and clove, with sweet candy adding to this rustic Belgian beer style. Barrel aged in Colorado single malt whiskey and then again in Colorado rye whiskey, we get oak, whiskey and caramel flavors added to this beast of a saisons sitting at 10.5% ABV.

Those that have signed up for the 2021 Norther Society membership get a bottle of this Double Cask included in their membership. This limited membership still has a few spots open and can be purchased at the taproom or on their online store. Joining the Norther Society gets you first dibs on releases, six bottles of the Single Cask series released throughout the year, a Holiday party along with other perks to make you feel like you’re part of another great beer community.

Go Green Gourmet will be at the Washington Street taproom this Saturday for the Double Cask release, featuring an array of food that you’ll find perfect for the many different styles of beer on tap at the taproom as well.

Both River North Brewery taprooms open at 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays, you can find all of their hours, upcoming releases, food truck schedules and more on their website at www.rivernorthbrewery.com