River North Brewery Releases Mr. Sandman Imperial Stout

DENVER — We’re full swing into stout season so alas, River North Brewery is releasing their Imperial Stout: Mr. Sandman. This award winning stout has been turning heads since it first debuted back in 2016.

Mr. Sandman will be on tap and in bottles to go at both taprooms: 3400 Blake Street and 6021 Washington Street starting at noon on Saturday, December 7th. Both tap rooms boast a large variety of beers on tap and to-go, ranging from Colorado IPA, Mountain Haze, White, Nightmare Fuel and the newly released Vicennial series.

A beer that comes to 11.9% ABV and barrel aged at 12.9% ABV, you can purchase 375 ml bottles for $10 for non barrel aged and $12 for the barrel aged version. Both regular and barrel aged are best enjoyed cozied up by a fireplace reading one of your favorite books.

When drinking Mr. Sandman, you might discover some flavors such as coffee, chocolate, vanilla and caramel in this light roast of an imperial stout, but you can be the judge of that when you taste it at one of the taprooms.

You’ll want to swing by and pick up a pair of these bottles before they run out for all your upcoming bottle shares and holiday parties…or just for yourself to sip and enjoy. Visit both taprooms at 3400 Blake Street or 6021 Washington Street at noon, Saturday December 7th and enjoy food from a local food truck while you try your new favorite imperial stout.