River North Brewery Releases Coffee and Chocolate Imperial Porter

DENVER, CO – River North Brewery is fueling this upcoming Father’s Day with the release of a coffee and chocolate imperial porter dubbed Midnight Mocha. Using coffee provided by Bivouac Coffee, a local coffee shop located in the small Colorado mountain town of Evergreen, Midnight Mocha is taking it to the extreme with this caffeinated porter.

Both River North Brewery taprooms will have Midnight Mocha on tap and in bottles to-go on Saturday, June 19th. Along with Midnight Mocha featuring Bivouac’s Wild Thing coffee, River North Brewery and Bivouac will have two porter variants utilizing different coffee roasts for the ultimate coffee lover’s experience. Stop by right when taprooms open at 1pm on Saturday to get a taste of all three and to purchase a bag of Bivouac’s coffee!

Need even more of a caffeinated experience?! Saturday, join the Bivouac Coffee team at River North Brewery’s Washington Street taproom to sample their different coffees from 1-3pm. Bivouac Coffee is the only coffee roaster in the US that exclusively sources and roasts naturally processed (or sun-dried) coffee. Meet the people behind Bivouac and learn what they’re all about while sampling their product.

Bottles of Midnight Mocha, the 10.5% ABV coffee and chocolate imperial porter, will be available at both taprooms on Saturday for $10. The other two coffee porter variants will only be available at the taprooms on tap and in limited quantities. The Washington Street taproom will have Fajita Junction for a food option while the Blake Street taproom has Detroit Coneys.

For More Information:

https://www.rivernorthbrewery.com