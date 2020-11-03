River North Brewery Releases Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong and Announces Social Media Contest

DENVER — Remember when breweries from all across the state brewed the Colorado Strong Ale, featuring Colorado ingredients and the profits went to help healthcare workers? River North Brewery released a blonde barleywine and called it Colorado Double Strong, making it bigger and even better.

This Saturday, November 7th River North Brewery is releasing Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong, the same beer aged in whiskey barrels. Sales of this beer will go to the same nonprofit, continuing to give back when the community needs it the most. Both taprooms will have Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong on tap and in bottles for sale. You can also find food trucks Saturday at both taprooms. Washington Street welcomes Split Lip Chicken to the taproom for the first time, while Blake Street will have The G Wagon, a local favorite.

River North Brewery has also announced A Wintry Crowler Contest. This social media photo campaign invites you to enter photos to be chosen for their Holiday Blonde release and another seasonal for crowlers. The photos can be snowy, wintry, landscapes. Two winners will be chosen after this week-long contest that will get you digging out those photos you’ve been proud of. Now you have the chance to get your photography on a crowler! Get all of the information you need at https://www.rivernorthbrewery.com/crowler-contest.

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.