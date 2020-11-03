River North Brewery Releases Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong and Announces Social Media Contest

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER — Remember when breweries from all across the state brewed the Colorado Strong Ale, featuring Colorado ingredients and the profits went to help healthcare workers? River North Brewery released a blonde barleywine and called it Colorado Double Strong, making it bigger and even better.

This Saturday, November 7th River North Brewery is releasing Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong, the same beer aged in whiskey barrels. Sales of this beer will go to the same nonprofit, continuing to give back when the community needs it the most. Both taprooms will have Barrel Aged Colorado Double Strong on tap and in bottles for sale. You can also find food trucks Saturday at both taprooms. Washington Street welcomes Split Lip Chicken to the taproom for the first time, while Blake Street will have The G Wagon, a local favorite.

River North Brewery has also announced A Wintry Crowler Contest. This social media photo campaign invites you to enter photos to be chosen for their Holiday Blonde release and another seasonal for crowlers. The photos can be snowy, wintry, landscapes. Two winners will be chosen after this week-long contest that will get you digging out those photos you’ve been proud of. Now you have the chance to get your photography on a crowler! Get all of the information you need at https://www.rivernorthbrewery.com/crowler-contest.

For more information, go to www.rivernorthbrewery.com or reach out to katie@rivernorthbrewery.com.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.