River North Brewery Launches 2020 Norther Society with Bottle Release

DENVER — 2019 is over and out and 2020 is here to stay! River North Brewery wants to help you beat those new year blues with a limited bottle release and new Norther Society enrollment. Starting at noon, Saturday, January 4th there will be the chance for anyone to join the elite Norther Society and pick up their first of six single cask releases. Only available at the North Washington Street taproom, the membership is limited and will fill up fast!

The Norther Society is a membership that makes you part of the whole River North Brewery community. It is an annual membership that gets you six special bottle releases throughout the year, an end of the year party, merch discounts, beer discounts, special glassware and some other incentives like a private group to stay connected with everyone. A Norther Society membership costs $99.

The first Single Cask of 2020 is the imperial stout Mr. Sandman barrel aged in Law’s Whiskey House Rye Whiskey. Coming in at 13%, it’s one of the more modest imperial stouts that River North Brewery comes out with…as far as ABV anyways. You can expect it to be sweet and chocolatey, with the rye flavors balancing out the stout overall.

Single Casks are only released on tap and in bottles at the North Washington Street taproom at 6021 Washington Street. A limited amount will be up for grabs to those that are not part of the Norther Society.