River North Brewery Hosts Belgian Beer Bash with Release of Rum Barrel Quandary

DENVO, Color. – Belgian beers date back to at least the 12th century with low-alcohol beer that was preferred as a sanitary option to available drinking water. Since then it has expanded to many different styles that feature unique flavors that are often hard to come by in today’s world of hazy IPA’s, smoothie beers, and seltzers. River North Brewery, originally known for their Belgian-style beers, is hosting a Belgian Beer Bash at their Washington Street taproom on July 17th.

At 11.5% ABV, Rum Barrel Quandary is the perfect way to celebrate a day dedicated to Belgian beers. Rum Barrel Quandary hasn’t been released in over three years and for those die-hard fans that love Quandary, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the nice barrel-aged characteristics that give this raisin, bread-forward Belgian quad beer sweeter, caramel notes that linger and pair perfectly with MORE Belgian beers.

On top of the release of Rum Quandary, River North Brewery will be tapping over 10 other Belgian beers at their Washington Street taproom on July 17th. Starting at 1 pm, you’ll find a whole tap takeover including some rarities like a Double Dubbel, Last Guardian, other Quandary variants, and more to be announced as the date gets closer. When you order a full pour of one of the Belgian beers on tap you’ll get a Belgian glass to keep while glass supplies last. The taproom will also have pretzels from Styria Bakery, a local bakery that has some of the best pretzels and other baked goods in Denver.

Both River North Brewery taprooms will have Rum Barrel Quandary on tap and in 375ml bottles to go starting July 17th, but the real fun will happen at the 6021 N. Washington Street with the full Belgian tap takeover.

https://www.rivernorthbrewery.com