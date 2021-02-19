River North Brewery Celebrates 9 Years with a Whiskey Barrel Aged Coconut Imperial Stout

DENVER — River North Brewery didn’t imagine they would have opened three taprooms, produced thousands of barrels of beers and dealt with a pandemic all within nine years of being a small craft brewery in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Three taproom openings, one taproom closure, and many pints later, River North Brewery is celebrating their ninth year in business on February 20th with a special release that will have you living that coconut kinda life!

The release of Anniversary 9, a whiskey barrel aged coconut imperial stout, will be the highlight of the celebration. This 12.5% imperial stout is meant for coconut lovers and stout lovers alike as it boasts bold flavors of whiskey, chocolate and so much coconut you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how well all the flavors mesh together. “After nine years, we’re still having a blast brewing some serious stouts and aging them in fresh, local whiskey barrels. How could we pass up the opportunity to age an anniversary beer for nine months, with nine pounds of coconut per barrel, bottle 99 cases and release it on our 9th birthday?” Founder Hess said about the special release. Anniversary 9 will be on tap and in 375ml bottles at both taprooms starting Friday, February 19th.

Celebrating an anniversary when capacities are limited and social distancing is enforced is no easy task for any business, let alone a small craft brewery. Doing it safely (and somehow in a fun way) is key this year and with next year being a big decade old celebration makes it easy to play it low-key this time around for River North Brewery. During the anniversary weekend there will be specialty beer releases, coconut truffle pairings and more fun things to get you excited about making your way to the taprooms for a celebratory weekend. Follow the River North Brewery social media pages to see what will be released!

Both taprooms open at 12pm on weekends and will have food trucks for the anniversary day on Saturday. You can find a calendar of River North Brewery’s food truck schedule along with other beer releases and info on their website at www.rivernorthbrewery.com