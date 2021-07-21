RIND Partners with Other Half Brewing

NEW YORK – RIND®, the maker of functional and sustainable whole fruit snacks, has partnered with Other Half Brewing to create a limited-time crushable and crave-able citrus pale ale that will quench New Yorkers’ thirst this summer.

With 4.4% ABV, the limited-editionRise & RIND Pale Ale is a tangy, fruity, and refreshing summertime ale brewed with Citra hops and Dried Persimmon—conditioned on top of rind-on Orange Chips. Think Orangina with a twist! 30 total pounds of RIND®’s upcycled persimmons and orange chips were used to create the beer that is receiving rave reviews on social media and Untappd.

“Other Half is my all-time favorite brewer and one of the most creative teams in the industry, so it’s been incredibly exciting to see this partnership come to ‘fruit-ion’,” said Matt Weiss, Founder of RIND®. “I met Andrew Burman, one of the founders of Other Half, at the Summer Fancy Food Show in 2018. Since then, we have kept in touch and knew that RIND’s persimmons and oranges would create a delicious summer beer one day. We’re all about innovation, so we’re looking forward to having our fellow New Yorkers stop by and try out Rise & RIND to enjoy the ‘fruits’ of our collective labor.”

The limited-edition Pale Ale will be on tap at Other Half Brewing’s Domino Park location at 34 River Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249, starting on July 14th until the beginning of August.

About RIND®

RIND® Snacks is a line of chewy, tangy, whole-fruit, “skin-on superfruit” snacks at the intersection of functional and sustainable snacking that welcomes everyone to: “Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.” Launched in NYC in 2018, RIND® is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By keeping the rind on the fruit, RIND®’s snacks are packed with more fiber and vitamins than traditional dried fruit and also help fight food waste by using the fruit, the whole fruit, and nothing but the fruit. Every product is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and gluten-free. The Skin-On Dried Fruit line is available in Straw-Peary, Orchard, Tropical Blend, Coco-Melon, Coconut Crisps, and Tangy Kiwi.

