Riff Cold Brewed to Host ‘Riff-ugee’ Camp for Silver Moon Brewing

BEND, Ore. — Riff Cold Brewed has announced a pop-up “Riff-ugee” camp for friends and fans of Silver Moon Brewing. Riff, which operates a cold brewed taproom in Bend’s Box Factory district, is opening its’ doors to the local brewery to provide a temporary location for Silver Moon to continue its popular Local’s Night and Trivia on the Moon event. The collaborative effort will take place over a three week period, from September 21st to October 11th. A collaborative barrel aged coffee porter, derived from Silver Moon’s Boys in the Wood Boysenberry Porter, will also be a centerpiece of the partnership.

“After nearly 20 years as a Bend brewery, we discovered an administrative error had been made earlier this year, and unfortunately we’re in the penalty box for the first time ever with the OLCC for three weeks as a result” said James Watts, Owner and Vice President of Silver Moon Brewing. Watts is referring to an off-site permit the brewery had filed in three prior years in order to provide beer service at the Bend Park and Recreation District’s Ice Pavilion. The permit, known as a Temporary Use of an Annual License, allows breweries to extend tap room poring privileges to off-premise locations and events.

“We saw the unfortunate news, and reached out” said Paul Evers, owner and founder of Riff, as well as an owner and co-founder of Bend’s Crux Fermentation Project. “It’s what we do” Evers added, “we’re a relatively small community but extremely supportive of each other here in Central Oregon.” Evers, who started Riff with son Bobby Evers, has a history of collaborative efforts with notable breweries such as Deschutes Brewery, and San Francisco’s 21st Amendment, and continues to hold ownership in Crux.

Riff and Silver Moon plan to blend the best of both coffee and beer offerings during the three week shutdown at Silver Moon’s downtown Pub. Servers and staff from Silver Moon will be relocate to Riff to further the message of integration and partnership. Riff, who regularly maintains beer taps at its’ cold brewed taproom will be offering up to 6 different selections from the Silver Moon lineup, including the namesake Boysenberry Coffee Porter, “Riff-ugee”.

About Riff Cold Brewed Coffee

Riff is Paul Evers, co-founder of Crux Fermentation Project; Nate Armbrust, former head of product development and cold brew operations at Stumptown; Steve Barham, former senior director at LinkedIn; and Bobby Evers and Kevin Smyth, both with deep experience in craft beer branding and operations.

About Silver Moon Brewing

The award winning brewery is widely known as the third oldest brewery in one of the birthplaces of Craft Beer, Bend, Oregon. Starting as a home brew shop in 2000, the brewery found new ownership in 2013, and production capacity has quickly risen to a top 25 brewery in Oregon. Silver Moon is distributed in seven states, including OR, WA, ID, UT, CA, CO, VT.