Riff Cold Brewed and Crux Fermentation Project Launch Pop-Up Experience

BEND, Ore. — Riff Cold Brewed and Crux Fermentation Project, two Bend-based craft brands, are collaborating on a new Crux Pop-Up experience at Riff’s Taproom at the Box Factory in the heart of Bend. Riff will transform its patio on Arizona Street into a mini Crux beer garden, featuring exclusive Crux Tasting Room only beers, Riff’s most popular cold brewed coffees, Alter Ego natural energy drinks and cocktails.

“As a way to celebrate Crux’s 8th anniversary and Riff’s phased re-opening, we wanted to bring two of Bend’s best craft brands together for the community to enjoy in a fun and safe environment. Riff’s patio with Crux’s signature fire pit, a mini food cart lot with our friends at THE BOB serving European style kebabs, will be a perfect destination (second only to the Crux’s expansive lawn, of course!) for the Bend community and visitors to enjoy during summer,” says Paul Evers, CEO of Riff and co-founder of Riff and Crux.

Crux’s pop-up experience launches on Saturday June 27th. Hours of operation are: Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-4pm.

About Riff Cold Brewed

Riff is a coffee company based in Bend, Oregon co-founded by a team of industry veterans and entrepreneurs on a mission to explore and celebrate all of the wonders the coffee plant has to offer. Riff launched its line of ready-to-drink cold-brewed coffees in 2018 and quickly garnered awards and the accolades from the world’s largest Cold Brew Fest (People’s Choice Best Cold Brew and Industry Choice Best Nitro Cold Brew), Oregon Entrepreneurs Network (2018 ‘Early Stage Company of the Year) and Bend Venture Conference (Winner of the impact” Category) to name a few. Riff’s latest innovation is Alter Ego, a natural energy drink brewed from upcycled coffee fruit (cascara). By utilizing 100% of the harvested coffee, Riff is helping create a win-win-win-win scenario by providing a big boost for coffee farmers, adding sustainability to the coffee industry, reducing the impact on the environment, and delivering a clean label energy drink to consumers. Find Riff’s full line up of cold-brewed coffee and 3 flavors of Alter Ego at the taproom in Bend, or at your local retailer in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, Montana, Wyoming, Arizona and on Amazon. For more information visit letsriff.com or call 458-206-0825.

About Crux Fermentation Project

Crux Fermentation Project is a brewer-owned and operated craft brewery located in the heart of Bend, Oregon. Dedicated to “no compromise” brewing using state-of- the-art equipment with worldwide access to the best hops & malt, Crux is all about the beer, producing year-round favorites like Crux Pilz and Bubble Wrap Hazy IPA. New styles are constantly being developed and tapped at their tasting room where guests are rewarded with 20+ innovative craft beers on tap and an expansive panoramic view of the Cascade Mountains which at dusk hosts Central Oregon’s most incredible sunsets.