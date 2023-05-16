Rhinegeist, Exile Brewing Announce Collaboration Beers to Support Iowa and Cincinnati NIL Collectives

Name, image and likeness (NIL) is bleeding over into the craft brewing industry. Two craft breweries announced partnerships with collectives to support student athletes in their respective states.

Des Moines’ Exile Brewing Company is partnering with the University of Iowa’s Swarm Collective to launch Swarm Golden Ale, with 20% of revenue from the beer benefiting the 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Rhinegeist Brewery is partnering with the University of Cincinnati’s collective, Cincy Reigns, on the release of Cincy Light. A portion of Cincy Light’s sales will support the NIL efforts of Cincinnati Bearcat student athletes, as the university joins the Big 12 Conference.

Although craft breweries such as non-alcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing and Florida’s Islamorada Beverages have forged partnerships with individual student athletes, these partnerships appear to be among the first among breweries and collectives — third-party groups formed independently from universities to funnel money to student athletes for NIL opportunities.

Exile’s Swarm Golden Ale (4.1% ABV) will be sold in 12 oz. 12-packs, 16 oz. 4-packs and on draft. The beer is expected to be available in stores, bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and the Exile taproom starting in late July.

“NIL has created a new landscape for college athletics, and this is a unique opportunity to generate passive revenues for the Swarm Collective.” Brad Heinrichs, CEO of Iowa Swarm, said in a press release.

“This type of partnership is why we entered the craft beer business over a decade ago,” Exile founder RJ Tursi added. “It’s innovative, it’s collaborative, it will help to cultivate a thriving community for the Iowa fan base, and the product will certainly enhance great times of cheering on the Hawks.”

Rhinegeist’s Cincy Light (4.2% ABV) will be sold in 12 oz. can 12-packs and on draft throughout the Cincinnati area. The beer is expected to be available in time for the 2023 football season.

“Cincy Light offers not only a unique beer experience for fans, but also creates a positive impact on our community,” Rhinegeist interim CEO Adam Bankovich said in a press release. “As a long-standing partner of UC Athletics, we look forward to furthering our commitment to the city and the department.”

“Just as Bearcat student-athletes proudly represent the city on their uniforms, Rhinegeist does the same through its product with ‘Cincy Made’ featured on its cans,” Brian Fox, chair of the Cincy Reigns board of directors, added. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to the Cincinnati community and our desire to celebrate its spirit and support Cincinnati’s Power 5 program.”

Beyond the beer, Rhinegeist’s partnership with Cincy Reigns will entail “exclusive fundraising events at Rhinegeist” and “other community initiatives with other fans of Bearcats and beer.”