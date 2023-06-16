Rhinegeist Celebrates 10 Years

Cincinnati-based brewery to host a party in the taproom and introduce the brew on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

CINCINNATI – You only turn ten once, so Rhinegeist Brewery is celebrating its momentous tenth birthday in style with a party on June 17, commemorative Rookwood Pottery stein, anniversary beer releases, a pop-upTaproom beer garden, and more!

All day onSaturday, June 17, 2023, beer-loving humans are invited to stop by theRhinegeist Taproom, for a look at Rhinegeist’s past and a taste of where they’re going! The Now and Ten anniversary party features a lush and beautiful tenth-anniversary beer garden, a museum-worthy interactive timeline of Rhinegeist’s exciting decade of brewing, and Taproom activations themed on Rhinegeist’s most beloved brands. This event is free and open to the public.

Every yearRhinegeist marks their anniversary with a special birthday brew, and this year they’ll continue the tradition with two! Now and Ten is a limited-edition tenth-anniversary Thiolized IPA.

“The idea of Now and Ten was to create a novel IPA only made possible by recent brewing science of today, a brew that would inspire Rhinegeist’s ten-year-younger selves,” notes Rhinegeist CEO, Adam Bankovich. “Thiolized yeast helps Now and Ten achieve exceptionally vivid tropical fruit aromas and highly expressive notes of passionfruit, mango and blueberry. We’re really excited about this one!”

Now and Ten will be offered in extremely limited quantities, available in16-oz. cans and on draft, and will be available in the Taproom at the anniversary party.

Additionally, Rhinegeist is releasing a tenth-anniversary fruited sour ale featuring four kinds of citrus, honey, pink peppercorns and yeast collected from a bee and propagated in the brewery’s lab. The brew, named TENfinity and Beyond!, will be available in very limited quantities in theTaproom.

Additionally,Rhinegeist has teamed up with the Cincy ceramics legends at Rookwood Pottery for a unique, limited-edition stein run commemorating ten years of brewing inCincinnati. The hand-crafted, antiqued stein was designed by Rhinegeist’s team, constructed, painted and glazed at the Rookwood studio just around the corner from the brewery, and will be sold exclusively in Rhinegeist’s merchandise store while supplies last. They go on saleJune 1 and more information can be found HERE.

As a treat for collectors who would like to own a unique piece of Rhinegeist history, six hand-painted steins will be auctioned off on June 15 at 6 p.m. during a special event that will benefit some of Rhinegeist’s nonprofit partners. Tickets for the auction include two drink tokens and are $25. The proceeds from each stein will benefit six ofRhinegeist’s charitable partners; Starfire, Queen CityCharities, The Well, Our Daily Bread, Green Umbrella, and Cancer Free Kids.Tickets for the Hand-Painted Tenth Anniversary Stein Charity Auction can be purchased HERE.

Finally, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Rhinegeist’s flagship IPA, Truth, Rhinegeist is releasing a limited-edition tenth anniversary twelve-pack design to celebrate Ohio’s top-selling IPA.

“When we opened, we all knew that the success of Truth would determine the trajectory of the brewery,” said Rhinegeist co-founder Bryant Goulding. “Here we are ten years on, and Truth is still our number-one selling brand. Ten years is a big deal, and we wanted to do something special to celebrate this IPA that’s been such a special piece ofRhinegeist (and Cincinnati) history!”

About Rhinegeist Brewery

RhinegeistBrewery was founded in 2013 and is celebrating ten years of brewing in 2023!Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine,” and refers to their location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District inCincinnati, Ohio. Rhinegeist finished 2022 as the 23rd largest craft brewery by volume in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of craft to bring people together and build a lasting community, and their Beer for Humans charitable outreach program partners with over 300 nonprofits each year with focuses ranging from entrepreneurship training, eliminating food insecurity, environmental initiatives, sustainability, and more! Please visit www.rhinegeist.com or find us on social media @rhinegeist.