Reyes Beer Division Signs Agreement with Three Notch’d Brewing

ROSEMONT, Illinois – Premium Distributors of Virginia, L.L.C., a Reyes Beer Division company, has entered into an agreement to be the distributor for Three Notch’d Brewing Company based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We are excited that Three Notch’d Brewing chose us to be a key distribution partner in Virginia,” said Tom Day, Chief Executive Officer, Reyes Beer Division. “We’re passionate about working with our suppliers to support and enhance their business, and we look forward to using our competitive route to market approach to strengthen the Three Notch’d footprint across the state.”

“We’re proud to add Three Notch’d Brewing’s craft brands and non-alcoholic products to our portfolio as we continue our businesses’ shared history of growth and success in this market,” said Stephen Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division East.

This acquisition adds over 100,000 cases and includes popular Three Notch’d products such as their IPAs, including Minute Man IPA, 40 Mile IPA, the Nephology Juicy IPA Series and King of Clouds NEIPA, as well as their year-round offerings like their Gose Series, Hydraulion Red and Local Lager.

“As our business has grown, we knew we needed a partner to help enhance our brand and distribution capabilities,” said George Kastendike, CEO & Founder of Three Notch’d Brewing Company. “Our partnership with Premium Distributors of Virginia will help take us to the next level and we’re excited about what’s to come.”

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca-Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 8th largest privately held company in the United States with 31,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $30 billion. For more information about Reyes Holdings, visit the company website at www.reyesholdings.com.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois,

Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing. Across 40 facilities, our team of 7,000 people delivers over 260 million cases annually to over 100,000 retail accounts across the nation.

About Three Notch’d Brewing

Three Notch’d Brewing Company was founded in 2013. Its name refers to Three Notch’d Road, a colonial-era thoroughfare connecting Richmond to the Shenandoah Valley, taking its name from a distinctive marking of three notches cut into trees with axes to mark the trail. Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, with five venues in the Commonwealth (Charlottesville – HQ, production and brewpub; Brewpubs in Virginia Beach and Roanoke; Taprooms in Richmond & Harrisonburg) the brewery is one of the largest independent craft beer producers in Virginia. Three Notch’d aims to leave its mark by crafting world-class quality, innovative brews and delivering them in unique and experiential ways. The Three Notch’d family believes in the power of local craft beverage to bring people together, collaborate on inventive ideas, and build communities that value hard work, respect for the individual, and paying it forward.

https://www.reyesbeerdivision.com