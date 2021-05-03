Reyes Beer Division Closes Acquisition Of Redding Distributing Company

ROSEMONT, IL – Golden Brands, a Reyes Beer Division company, has officially closed on its acquisition of Redding Distributing Company in Redding, California.

Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beer Division West, said, “I want to thank Chase Jensen and the team for all of the support and engagement in what has been a seamless transition of Redding Distributing Company. We are thrilled to expand our Golden Brands footprint in Northern California and officially welcome our new employees and customers to Reyes Beer Division. With this new growth, we can leverage our greater network to continue delivering on our company’s purpose of connecting customers, consumers and brands every day, everywhere we operate.”

The acquisition adds approximately 2 million cases and 700 new retail accounts to Golden Brands’ operations.

About Reyes Holdings, L.L.C.

Reyes Holdings, aligned with leading beverage and foodservice providers, produces and delivers some of the best-known brands and widest variety of food and beverage items to retailers around the world. Annually, the company delivers more than 1.2 billion cases of beverage and food products from over 200 locations across the world. Reyes Holdings operations include Reyes Beer Division, the largest beer distributor in the United States representing import, craft and domestic beer brands; The Martin-Brower Company, L.L.C., a global quick-service restaurant distribution business and the largest supplier worldwide of distribution services to the McDonald’s restaurant system; Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a dedicated Coca Cola bottler and distributor serving Chicagoland and the Midwest; and Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, a West Coast bottler and distributor of Coca-Cola products. Reyes Holdings is the 9th largest privately held company in the United States with 30,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $29 billion.

About Reyes Beer Division

Reyes Beer Division (RBD) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBD is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers’ brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly-trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Virginia, Premium Distributors of Washington DC, and Windy City Distributing.

