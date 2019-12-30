Revolution Brewing to Release Legal-Hero Hazy IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHICAGO – With the upcoming January 1 legalization of recreational marijuana across Illinois, Revolution Brewing is releasing Legal-Hero to mark the occasion and salute those who worked to make the change. The Revolution Brewing Taproom (3340 N. Kedzie Ave.in Avondale) will be open on New Year’s Day from  2-8 p.m. for a special release of the double dry-hopped Hazy IPA.

“Legal-Hero is a celebration beer for our local fans who are seeing change happen right before their eyes.” Revolution’s Chairman of the Party Josh Deth said. “It was illegal to drink beer in this country at one point too. We’re cheering the liberalization of marijuana laws in Illinois, and some of the historical wrongs that can be righted as a result.”

Legal-Hero is free of THC or CBD, but was created to showcase the deep, grassy and resinous qualities of certain hop varieties – both plants are members of the Cannabaceae family.Revolution’s Brewers selected the new hop variety Strata along with Eureka!, and Columbus to deliver a sticky, dank, and juicy flavor profile.

Legal-Hero will be available starting January 1, at the Revolution Taproom and Brewery both on draft and available to go in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. The free snacks are on Revolution for the day. Legal-Hero will also be available at the Revolution Brewpub (2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.)when it reopens on January 2 at 11 a.m.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, proudly brewing only in Chicago at the original Brewpub space in Logan Square and a production brewery and Taproom in Avondale.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.