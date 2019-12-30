Revolution Brewing to Release Legal-Hero Hazy IPA

CHICAGO – With the upcoming January 1 legalization of recreational marijuana across Illinois, Revolution Brewing is releasing Legal-Hero to mark the occasion and salute those who worked to make the change. The Revolution Brewing Taproom (3340 N. Kedzie Ave.in Avondale) will be open on New Year’s Day from 2-8 p.m. for a special release of the double dry-hopped Hazy IPA.

“Legal-Hero is a celebration beer for our local fans who are seeing change happen right before their eyes.” Revolution’s Chairman of the Party Josh Deth said. “It was illegal to drink beer in this country at one point too. We’re cheering the liberalization of marijuana laws in Illinois, and some of the historical wrongs that can be righted as a result.”

Legal-Hero is free of THC or CBD, but was created to showcase the deep, grassy and resinous qualities of certain hop varieties – both plants are members of the Cannabaceae family.Revolution’s Brewers selected the new hop variety Strata along with Eureka!, and Columbus to deliver a sticky, dank, and juicy flavor profile.

Legal-Hero will be available starting January 1, at the Revolution Taproom and Brewery both on draft and available to go in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. The free snacks are on Revolution for the day. Legal-Hero will also be available at the Revolution Brewpub (2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.)when it reopens on January 2 at 11 a.m.

