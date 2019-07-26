Revolution Brewing Collaborates with Chevelle on La Gargola Lager

CHICAGO— Multi-platinum alternative rockers and Chicago natives Chevelle are thrilled to be teaming up with acclaimed hometown brewery Revolution Brewing for an exclusive craft beer collaboration. The beer, dubbed La Gargola, is a classic German-style Helles Lager and the band’s first brewer collaboration.

To celebrate, Chevelle and Revolution Brewing will be throwing a party at Revolution Brewpub in Chicago (2323 N. Milwaukee Ave.) on Thursday, August 1 – the night before the band’s set at Lollapalooza on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Pours of La Gargola will be available, and Chevelle will be in attendance.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our collaboration beer with Revolution Brewing. We chose a Helles-style Lager because we wanted a beer that was easy-drinking and did not sacrifice taste or quality,” Chevelle frontman Pete Loeffler said. “Being from the Chicago area, we’ve been fans of their beers for as long as we can remember. Having the opportunity to work on our own special edition with one of our favorite breweries is a special moment for us.”

La Gargola was brewed at the original Revolution Brewing Brewpub by Pub Brewer John “Jumpy” Palos after extended discussions about the band’s favorite beer styles.

“One thing that stuck out to me in talking with Pete and the guys was the comparison between making beer and making music. Finding out what works and what doesn’t is almost equally important, just like writing music,” Palos said. “It really struck us that a classic beer, influenced by the Reinheitsgebot [the 1516 Bavarian beer purity law] was the perfect fit. This style forces you to dig deeper to find the soul or character of the beer instead of just throwing a bunch of crazy ingredients at it. You build that complexity subtlety, and creatively, with the tools at your disposal – just like the work that goes into a good song.”

The August 1 La Gargola Helles Lager launch party will run from 9 p.m.-midnight, and is free to attend. More information on the event and beer can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/452474358927590/.

About Revolution Brewing

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in Illinois, brewing only in Chicago between the original brewpub space in Logan Square and a production brewery and taproom in Avondale.

About CHEVELLE

Since the release of their full-length debut Point #1 in 1999, Chevelle have stood at the forefront of hard rock, consistently evolving and progressing while delivering a series of ubiquitous and inescapable anthems. 2002’s breakout Wonder What’s Next would go platinum, yielding smashes such as “The Red” and “Send the Pain Below,” while its follow-up This Type of Thinking Could Do Us In reached gold status. In 2011, Hats Off to the Bull landed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 and delivered “Face to the Floor.” La Gárgola crashed into the Top 5 at #3 and boasted “Take Out the Gunman.” 2016’s The North Corridor represented new heights for the group, marking its fourth Top 10 bow on the Billboard Top 200.