Revision Brewing Company Projects 60% Growth in 2nd Full Year in Business

SPARKS, Nev. — Revision Brewing Company grew 118% in the brewery’s first full year in business in 2018 and is on track to see another healthy increase of 60% over last year’s production. With a diverse distribution network, including states across the U.S. and international presence in Japan, Australia, and Taiwan, Revision Brewing Company impressively sells 71% of their craft beer within a 200-mile radius of their brewery, located in Sparks, Nevada.

Barrelage spiked from 5,615 barrels produced in 2017, to 12,214 in 2018. With the recent 120-barrel fermenter additions, Revision will exceed 20,000 barrels by the end of 2019.

Brewmaster/CEO and co-founder Jeremy Warren asserted, “Now it’s time for a bigger brew system.” Revision Brewing Company is planning on installing a 40-barrel brew system in 2020. “We are looking forward to expanding to grow into producing 40,000 barrels of beer within eighteen to twenty-four months of the installation while maintaining focus on the business along the I-80 corridor,” expressed Warren. “Revision strives to connect with consumers directly to build and maintain relevancy. We are always traveling and we believe in the impact of selling one beer to one person at a time.”

“Revision Brewing Company was founded on the principle of having an evolutionary spirit,” states the website. Even the brewery’s namesake refers to being in a state of continually improving. Revision was awarded gold for Revision IPA (American Style India Pale Ale category) and silver for DIPA (Imperial India pale Ale category) at the 2018 World Beer Cup (known as the Olympics of beer); therefore the brewery has already set its bar high. In an industry that is currently seeing approximately 4% craft growth according to the Brewers Association Analyzing 2019 Midyear Craft Brewing Growth article, Revision Brewing Company will continue to invest in the people and the essentials that will continue to elevate their products, such as the new centrifuge that is currently being installed.

About Revision Brewing Company

Based out of Northern Nevada, Revision Brewing Company produces world-class craft beers in both draft and in package adorned with label art from artists that the founders have connected with on their journeys. The edgy brewery was the brainchild of Brewmaster Jeremy Warren, the founder and Brewmaster of Knee Deep Brewing Company, who parted ways with his former business partner and hand-picked a team to start Revision, a brewery that would allow him to have full creative freedom. Revision Brewing is small but mighty, employing 26 people, distributing to 15 states and three countries and specializing in crafting award-winning barrel-aged beers and hop-forward, highly aromatic beers that have been recognized in competitions worldwide. To learn more about Revision Brewing Company, including their full list of awards, visit revisionbrewing.com.