Reuben’s Brews Releases Long Days Short Years IPA for 8th Anniversary and Launches the Reuben’s Brews Foundation

SEATTLE – One maxim that every parent knows about raising a child is “the days are long, but the years are short.” As the team at Reuben’s Brews has learned after 8 amazing years, including this particularly tumultuous one, it feels pretty much the same when you’ve given birth to a brewery. Especially one named after your first born.

Adam and Grace Robbings opened their original brewery and tasting room in Ballard back on August 5th, 2012, one of the first new breweries in what is now known as the Ballard Brewery District. The brewery was founded following Adam’s award-winning homebrewing career, and the Robbings’ named the new brewery after their first child, Reuben. The current Taproom and 15bbl brewery joined the family in 2015. In early 2019 they added a new 30bbl production brewery nearby where they brew beers for distribution, freeing up the smaller breweries to explore a wider breadth of beer. Today, Reuben’s continues to brew a famously wide breadth of beers that are known for their balance and drinkability regardless of style, an approach that has made them the most awarded brewery in the state of Washington.

To celebrate their 8 crazy years (and 8 even crazier months this year alone) Reuben’s is proud to announce the release of “Long Days Short Years”, a new Hazy IPA brewed to commemorate this significant moment in their history. The imperial hazy IPA features Sabro, Michigan Chinook, and Citra hops which gives it a bright nose of orange and lime zest, with a deeper tropical fruit body delivering notes of mango and pineapple, and passion fruit on the finish. It will be available starting August 5th at the Reuben’s Taproom in Ballard and in limited release across their distribution area the following week.

“We are thankful and humbled by the amazing community support we have had since we opened, which is how we’ve achieved so much in 8 short years!” said Reuben’s Co-Founder and Brewmaster Adam Robbings. “We are also incredibly thankful for our team – it’s our team that makes Reuben’s. So, we thought it was fitting that the can design features the faces of our whole team who have poured their heart and soul into Reuben’s Brews.”

But reflection on the community, people and the hard work of the past isn’t the only thing happening at Reuben’s this Anniversary. With an eye to the future of both their brewery and the entire industry, Reuben’s is excited to announce the creation of the Reuben’s Brews Foundation. Guided by the belief that pouring delight for their community can extend beyond what’s poured in a glass, the Reuben’s Brews Foundation will work to strengthen the community they serve.

“The Reuben’s Brews Foundation is a natural extension of our long-running “Thank You Thursday” program, which has raised over $150,000 for local non-profits since 2013,” said Reuben’s Co-Founder and Foundation Director Grace Robbings. “As the non-profit organization linked to Reuben’s Brews, the foundation will support the work already being done by community partners, and fill other needs where gaps exist in the areas of education, environment, arts, human rights, animal rights, health, and social justice.”

As the Foundation’s first act, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of “Long Days, Short Years” will help fund a fellowship program designed to develop future BIPOC leaders in the brewing industry. The new program is being designed in partnership with Métier Brewing Company. For more information about the Reuben’s Brews Foundation, including details on the fellowship program, please visit their website at: http://www.reubensbrews.com/foundation.

As the Reuben’s team celebrate making it to 8 years as a brewery, Reuben’s invites you to support the birth of this important new industry growth initiative by joining them for a celebratory pint or four-pack of “Long Days, Short Years” starting August 5th.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound. The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is currently open daily 12pm-9pm. The space has been updated for the times and features an expanded outdoor seating area and a new To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep both their customers and their team safe. Please visit www.reubensbrews.com for full details, and follow @reubensbrews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. Customers are also invited to order online for contactless pickup at www.reubensbrews.com/shop or stop by for walk-up purchase. The Brewtap (800 NW 46th St. in Ballard) is closed until further notice.

https://reubensbrews.com/foundation/