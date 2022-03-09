Reuben’s Brews, Fort George Brewery and Great Notion Brewing Collaborate on Dream Team Hazy IPA

SEATTLE, Washington – Team chemistry is a magical thing. When you get it right, the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. And sometimes, with a little luck, a team comes along that takes the game to a whole new level. Back in 2017, Fort George Brewery, Great Notion Brewing, and Reuben’s Brews conjured this magic when they collaborated on a Fort George brew that changed the game. Five years later, this “Dream Team” is back together and making another run at greatness with the third release in the “Reuben’s 10th Anniversary Collab Series” which celebrates the friends and partners who have been essential to the Reuben’s story over the past decade.

Dream Team Hazy IPA will make its world debut at Portland’s famous John’s Marketplace this Thursday, March 10th. Look for complete details about the release party on each Brewery’s social media channels this week. Then, for people in the Seattle area, Dream Team will launch at the Reuben’s Brews Taproom in Ballard on Saturday, March 12th where the Reuben’s Brews team will be on hand at 3pm for a toast to this great team of collaborators.

As Fort George Brewery Co-Founder Chris Nemlowill sees it, “This team created a truly innovative beer together in 2017 that helped usher in the Hazy ‘New England IPA’ style here on the West Coast. We all love pushing the boundaries, and this year’s collaboration is an innovative evolution of what we created back in 2017.”

Dream Team Hazy IPA packs grapefruit, passionfruit, white wine, and stone fruit flavor across a very soft, very light, and pillowy hazy IPA. At 7.2% ABV, this brew is engineered to drive up the aromatics. Pilsner malt, plus flaked and malted oats, and flaked rice meet Cryo Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, and Riwaka hops alongside Citra Incognito.

“With this new collaboration we didn’t just want to recreate the beer we brewed five years ago, so we focused on trying to recapture the magic that made that collaboration a success,” said Reuben’s Brews Co-Founder Adam Robbings. “We’ve all learned a lot since then, and we all brought new ideas to the table this time around. It felt like the old days, just having fun, trying new ideas, playfully one-upping each other.”

For James Dugan, Great Notion Brewing’s Co-Founder / Brewer, the thing that made this collaboration so strong is that each of the players shares the same goal: making the game more enjoyable for everyone. “It’s a real honor to come together again as part of the ‘Dream Team’,” said Dugan. “We’re all good friends on and off the court, and this collaboration reflects that. We just really enjoying playing together.”

After this week’s release events, Dream Team will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans in distribution around the Pacific Northwest.

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is open daily 11am-10pm, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe. Customers are invited to order online for contactless pickup online or stop by for walk-up purchase. Reuben’s Brews also has two more tasting room locations in Ballard: The Canning Line (800 NW 46th St.) and The Barrel House (1133 51st St.).

https://reubensbrews.com/10th-anniversary/