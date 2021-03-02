Reuben’s Brews Expands Distribution to Colorado and the UK

SEATTLE – Reuben’s Brews is well known for brewing a wide breadth of beers, including over 180 different beers last year alone. That breadth has always been a defining characteristic of Reuben’s, and now the Seattle-based family brewery is embracing a new whole new kind of breadth. Starting in March, Reuben’s Brews will have their beers available in both Colorado and the United Kingdom.

Reuben’s Co-Founder Adam Robbings, a UK native who moved to Seattle in 2004, maintains a strong connection to his roots in London and the nearby Berkshire area. Now, following on the heels of Crikey IPA being named “Best North American Beer” at the 2020 Brussels Beer Challenge, Reuben’s has partnered with award-winning West Berkshire Brewery to brew and distribute a special range of beers around London and the wider UK market. The new partnership will allow for some of the finest beers from across the pond to be brewed, distributed and enjoyed fresh on British soil.

“Adam and his team share the same passion and respect for beer that we do,” said Managing Director for West Berkshire Brewery, Tom Lucas. “We both focus on the drinker, creating full flavoured brews of all styles with balance and drinkability at the heart.” Robbings added: “I’m very excited that my parents, family, and friends can now try our beer as fresh as possible at their homes in the UK and taste the flavour of true West Coast-style beers that we brew in the great tradition of our region.”

WBB and Reuben’s will begin offering three beers: a special UK edition of their decorated “Crikey IPA”, a UK version of their Hazy India Pale Ale “Hazealicious IPA”, and “Pacific Pils”, a new pilsner that honors the ingredients and terroir of the Pacific Northwest. All three beers are available starting March 2021 through WBB and its distribution partners. The Trans-Atlantic partners are also developing an “exchange” program for their brewers and teams to share ideas, experiment with new brews, and have a bit of fun along the way.

At the same time, Reuben’s is expanding distribution closer to home. Starting this week, Reuben’s core beers Crikey IPA, Hazealicious, and Pilsner will be widely available in specialty beer shops and liquor stores around the state of Colorado through a new partnership with Colorado Craft Distributing. Colorado craft beer lovers will also have access to Reuben’s wider range of seasonal offerings in the months to come including their Crush Series, their Unbound Series, and their limited-release Breadth Series.

“Colorado has a deep, rich brewing tradition and millions of knowledgeable and passionate craft beer lovers, similar to Washington. We visit at least once a year for the Great American Beer Festival in Denver and have a love for the place and the people,” said Robbings. “Because of our success at the GABF over the years, and our many friends around the state, we’re proud to now have a chance to share our breadth of balanced beers with the great people of Colorado.”

For more info and to find specific locations where Reuben’s has landed in Colorado, visit ReubensBrews.com and check out the Beer Finder at: ReubensBrews.com/beer-finder

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is open daily 12pm-9pm. The space has been updated for the times, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and new To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe. Please visit reubensbrews.com for details, and follow @reubensbrews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates. Customers are invited to order online for contactless pickup at reubensbrews.com/shop or stop by for walk-up purchase. The Brewtap (800 NW 46th St. in Ballard) is closed until further notice.

About West Berkshire Brewery

Founded in 1995 by two passionate homebrewers, West Berkshire Brewery’s focus has always been inspired by its community, respect for heritage, a commitment to build a sustainable future, and ultimately to create fantastic beer. With a considered approach to old and new, the admiration for great traditional English beer styles, is combined with the creativity and imagination of a young and vibrant brewing team which constantly explores progressive beer styles. For more info visit https://www.wbbrew.com/, or visit in person at The Old Dairy Frilsham Farm, Yattendon RG18 0X.