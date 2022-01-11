Reuben’s Brews Celebrates 10 Years With 10 Special Collaboration Beers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – It was a hot August weekend in 2012. The Blue Angels were screaming past overhead during their annual Seafair show. The PNW Summer was at its sweltering height. And a little operation known as Reuben’s Brews opened its doors for the first time with a tap list perfectly crafted for a scorching summer weekend: a Robust Porter, an American Brown, an American Rye, a Dry Stout, and a Roggenbier.

Ten years later, that little brewery with the unexpected tap list that Co-Founders Adam and Grace Robbings famously named after their first-born son has grown into a cornerstone of the nationally renowned Ballard Brewery District. And just as they were on that first day back in 2012, Reuben’s remains focused on pouring delight for people by brewing a wide breadth of beers that are balanced and highly drinkable regardless of style, helping people grow their love of beer.

“While we truly are just getting started and there is much more to come in the years ahead, we know that we could have never made it this far alone,” said Reuben’s Brews Co-Founder Adam Robbings. “The success of the past 10 years is a testament to the many different people and partners who have been along for the ride. From brewers who inspired and/or encouraged us, to accounts that believed in us, to our most loyal supporters in our mug club, the Reuben’s Crew, we wouldn’t be who we are without these wonderful friends. We’re excited to tell the story of our past 10 years through 10 collaboration brews with the amazing community that helped us get here.”

Kicking things off with a bang on January 7th, the first beer in the “10th Anniversary Collab Series” will be released: Metamodern PNW Amber Ale, a bold collaboration with Georgetown Brewing. Manny Chao, co-founder of Georgetown Brewing, is responsible for some of the classic PNW beers that first got Robbings excited about the world of craft beer, especially his eponymous Manny’s Pale Ale, so there’s no better place to kick off the series. To celebrate, Reuben’s is hosting a release party for this beer and the whole series of beers on January 15th at their Taproom, with Manny from Georgetown and Adam from Reuben’s making a special toast with members of the Georgetown Brewing and Reuben’s Brews teams in attendance. The 5.5% ABV, 35 IBU Metamodern PNW Amber Ale will be distributed in kegs and 4-pks of 16 oz. cans, as well as being available at both the Reuben’s Brews Taproom and the Georgetown Brewing Tasting Room.

And that’s just the beginning. Throughout 2022 the series will feature collaborations with partners from inside and outside of the brewing industry, all of which were integral to the story of Reuben’s over the past decade, including:

Brouwer’s Café & Bottleworks (February)

Fort George Brewery & Great Notion Brewing (March)

The Homebrewers Guild of Seattle Proper (April)

Ballard FC (May)

Hair of the Dog Brewing (June)

Chuckanut Brewery (July)

Phinney Neighborhood Association (July)

Our mug club, the Reuben’s Crew (August)

The Team of Reuben’s Brews (September)

Except for the barrel-aged blend created by the Reuben’s team which will be a Taproom-only brew, all releases will hit distribution in 4-pks of 16 oz. cans featuring a stunning “10th Anniversary Collab Series” can design that beautifully showcases each partner. Throughout the year, look for commemorative t-shirts, special glassware, and limited-edition merch on a release-by-release basis at the Taproom, and visit reubensbrews.com for all the details on the 10 collab beers celebrating Reuben’s 10 years.

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is open daily 11am-10pm, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe. Customers are invited to order online for contactless pickup Or stop by for walk-up purchase. Reuben’s Brews also has two more tasting room locations in Ballard: The Canning Line (800 NW 46th St.) and The Barrel House (1133 51st St.).

