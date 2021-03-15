Reuben’s Brews Announces Re-Release of Beer Supporting Service Industry Workers

Reuben’s announces re-release of beer supporting service industry workers and opening of their new outdoor space

SEATTLE – One long year ago, health and safety restrictions related to the outbreak of a novel Coronavirus called “COVID-19” brought most of the food and beverage service industry to a screeching halt. In response, Reuben’s Brews announced the release of You Are Not Alone, a special new beer brewed to support hospitality workers who were most impacted. It raised more than $25,000 and inspired several other breweries to join the effort and brew their own versions. Now, on the anniversary of entering lockdown in Washington State, Reuben’s is re-releasing You Are Not Alone to support those same workers, many of whom are still struggling as the industry gets back on its feet.

The 2021 version of You Are Not Alone will be available exclusively on tap and in 4-packs of 16oz cans at the Reuben’s Taproom and To-Go Store in Ballard. Just like the 2020 version, it’s an 8.5% ABV Hazy IPA featuring spelt – one of Reuben’s favorite grains that adds creaminess and mouthfeel to their hop-forward beers. And just like last year, Reuben’s is partnering with Big Table (https://big-table.com/seattle/) to donate a portion of proceeds to directly support workers who are struggling. According to Big Table, the hospitality industry in Seattle employs almost 275,000 people, most of whom continue to grapple with the impact of the Pandemic.

“More and more people are now getting vaccinated, and businesses are slowly starting to open back up, but so many people are still really struggling,” said Reuben’s Co-Founder Adam Robbings. “You Are Not Alone is our way to continue our message of encouragement to the thousands of service industry workers in our region and also provide some financial support to help make ends meet.”

In another ray of hope for the year ahead, Reuben’s is excited to also announce the opening of the newly expanded outdoor patio at their Taproom in Ballard on the corner of 14th Ave NW and NW 51st Street. This comfortable, safe, fully enclosed, open-air space will quickly become the most inviting place in the world to enjoy the breadth of styles that Reuben’s serves up each day, rain or shine.

“Expanding our patio is something we’ve been wanting to do for years,” said Robbings. “We’ve long seen it as the best way to grow the capacity of our taproom and provide a new experience for our customers, but we put it on hold last year for obvious reasons. With spring upon us and summer just around the bend, we could not be more excited to finally open this space. We think it’s the best outdoor patio at any brewery in Seattle.”

The expansive 3,000 square foot patio also includes a stage set up for hosting live music in the near future. In celebration, Reuben’s is releasing Patio Party Hazy Pale Ale, a 4.5% crowd pleaser that will be available starting Friday, March 19th on draft and in 4-packs of 16oz cans exclusively at the Reuben’s Taproom and To-Go Store for a limited time.

As we all think back on the year gone by, and look to brighter days ahead, Reuben’s invites everyone to come out to the Taproom this week to enjoy the spacious new patio and grab a couple pints or 4-packs to-go of these two extremely limited release brews. We’re not through this historic struggle quite yet, and as we said this same time in 2020: we’re in this together, we’ll get through this together, and you are not alone.

About Reuben’s Brews

Adam and Grace Robbings opened Reuben’s Brews in 2012, after an award-winning homebrewing career, naming the brewery after their first child, Reuben. At their employee-owned family brewery they brew from the glass backwards: designing each beer with intention, unbound by constraints. They know that making that extra effort is worth it. From their everyday favorite beers to innovative new releases, they help you grow your love of beer. Reuben’s Brews. Beer Unbound.

The Reuben’s Taproom (5010 14th Ave NW in Ballard) is open daily 12pm-9pm. The space has been updated for the times, featuring an expanded outdoor seating area and To-Go Store. They strictly adhere to all current state and local health precautions to keep their customers and team safe. Customers are invited to order online for contactless pickup at reubensbrews.com/shop or stop by for walk-up purchase. The Brewtap (800 NW 46th St. in Ballard) is closed until further notice. Visit reubensbrews.com for details, and follow @reubensbrews on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.

For More Information:

https://reubensbrews.com/beer/you-are-not-alone-ipa/