Resolute Brewing Company to Distribute 12 oz. 6-Pack Cans Across Colorado

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — RESOLUTE Brewing Co. has announced the release of three new beers in 12 ounce can format. The cans will be distributed via Colorado Craft Distributors across the state in six-pack cartons. The lineup includes; Standing Room Only IPA, Grill Sauce American Lager, and All The Fuss Lemondrop Sour. Distribution began Monday, March 2, 2020.

Resolute Brewing Company opened in 2016 in Centennial, and most recently launched Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar in 2019, a barrel aging facility and satellite taproom located in Arvada. Focusing on the can release in 2020, Team Resolute will continue to uphold their commitment to community, an uncompromising approach to detail, and celebrating great people.

“We are stoked to share our cans with everyone all over Colorado!” emphasized Head Brewer Justin Burnsed. “Our team crafted three great new beers over the last few months that we think will intrigue our existing fans, while hopefully winning over some new ones.”

Burnsed’s creations include Grill Sauce American Lager – a clean, refreshing take on the classic style with a touch of Huell Melon hops, Standing Room Only IPA – a modern citrus-forward American IPA featuring Eukanot and Amarillo hops, and All The Fuss Lemondrop Sour – a moderately tart, lemon forward, and sessionable sour featuring Lemondrop hops.

The label artwork, created by local artist Ken Sarafin, includes notable and iconic Colorado scenes prominently displayed on the cans and cartons. Look for these cans to start hitting shelves the week of March 2.

For updates on launch parties, details, and where to find cans visit their website www.ResoluteBrewingCo.com. Be Resolute!