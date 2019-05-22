Resolute Brewing Co. Announces Barrel-Aging Facility and Taproom Grand Opening

ARVADA, Colo. — Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar will open their doors and taps Friday, May 24, 2019 to kick off a weekend long Grand Opening celebration. Resolute Tap & Cellar is located at 18148 W. 92nd Ln, Suite 100 in Arvada on the Southeast corner of Highway 72 and Candelas Parkway. They are eager to showcase a robust barrel-aging program and serve Arvada along with the surrounding communities.

Team Resolute resonates as one around their passion for community, an uncompromising commitment to detail, great people and delicious craft beer. Their original brewery and taproom opened in 2016 in Centennial, Colorado, and they have since run out of space to store and age beer in barrels. They are excited to server and grow alongside the Candelas neighborhood development.

The taproom features a rounded bar, open views into a climate controlled barrel-aging facility, a pet and family friendly atmosphere, along with a garage door opening up to a large beer garden style patio with a fire pit. The grand opening festivities will include music, mountain views and food trucks including Fajita Junction/The Dog Haus, The Crock Spot, Basic Kneads and Ol’ Skool Que.

Resolute welcomes the public to stop in and celebrate the new facility while enjoying an array of world class barrel aged beers, as well as a selection of their core beer line up and special releases.

To learn more about Resolute Brewing Company and their beers, visit ResoluteBrewingCo.com. Be Resolute!