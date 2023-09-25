Resident Culture To Debut First Cannabis Beverage: Cümulo

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Resident Culture Brewing Co. is known for staying at the forefront of industry trends, so it’s no surprise it is the first brewery in North Carolina to create a cannabis-infused sparkling water. The new product, Cümulo, launches Sept. 23 in the Charlotte market.

“We personally believe in the power of plant-based social beverages as an option to help relax and unwind,” says Amanda McLamb, Resident Culture co-owner and CEO. “We have been quietly working on launching this product with the same quality and commitment we bring to our other delicious craft beverages.”

Cümulo contains a combination of THC and CBD from natural hemp-derived Delta-9. Each batch is tested by an accredited lab to guarantee the dosage and quality. Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture co-owner and Director of Brewing Operations points out, “There is a QR code on every can that links directly to the lab results for that batch. Transparency is key to creating trust with a new product.”

The name Cümulo was inspired by Cumulus cloud formations. Resident Culture team members spend a lot of time outdoors, where they collectively find calmness. “We believe that being out in nature is a vital part to the human experience,” McLamb says, “Cümulo is derived from that feeling you get from gazing at the horizon with the whole sky stretched out before you and puffy, fluffy clouds floating by, seemingly without a care in the world.”

The first two flavors of Cümulo will be mango lime and pink lemonade. It is made with fruit-derived crystals, giving the beverage a light and refreshing flavor. Expect more flavor options in the coming weeks.

Cümulo cans will have concentration levels of 2.5mg THC / 5mg CBD, 5mg THC / 10mg CBD, and 10mg THC / 20mg CBD. It will be sold in 12 oz sleek cans for $22, $25, and $30 per four-pack, respectively. It will be available at all three Resident Culture locations – Plaza Midwood, South End, and The Market at 7th Street – and will soon be available for purchase at other retailers.

Cümulo launches on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Resident Culture is celebrating the release with parties at their Plaza Midwood location from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., South End from 3-7 p.m, and The Market at 7th Street from 1-3 p.m. Expect Cümulo merchandise giveaways, live music, games, vendors, and all of the usual Resident Culture fun.

About Resident Culture

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmer’s harvest. The Charlotte, N.C., brewery was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Additionally, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021, and the brewery’s Sympathetic won best Wild Beer Mixed Culture and Best of Show at the 2021 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Bears (FoBAB). Resident Culture: Where your weird is welcome.

