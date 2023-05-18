Resident Culture Brewing Launches Right Time Lager

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Take a step back into the ‘70s with Resident Culture Brewing Co. and its new classic American brew, Right Time. Crack open what the brewery calls “probably America’s most premium lager” at 5pm on Friday, May 19 during Resident Culture’s kickoff event at its Plaza Midwood location, 2101 Central Ave., Charlotte.

“Right Time Lager is perfect for all day, any day. If you’re looking for something light in ABV, crisp, easy drinking, and for tailgating, the beach, pool, lake, post yard work, or just hanging with friends, this is that beer,” says Phillip McLamb, Resident Culture co-owner.

With hints of biscuit and bread dough, this lager is slightly malt-forward, yet dry, crisp, and totally crushable in 12 oz. cans that make it easy to keep a cold one ready in the dog days of summer in the Carolinas.

“Lagers have always been a huge focus for our brewery,” explains Chris Tropeano, Resident Culture co-owner and Director of Brewery Operations. “It’s the beer style we most like to drink and the one we probably appreciate the most in terms of its difficulty to brew and the subtlety and nuance. We really wanted to deliver a well-executed, consistent and delicious version of a classic style with Right Time.”

Resident Culture’s creative team spent time researching old-school lagers, vintage ads and branding, and took a field trip to some local thrift spots to gain inspiration for the new cans and merchandise.

“While we truly do feel it’s always a good time for a Right Time, we always wanted this brand to be tongue-in-cheek and aware of its own silliness, but in a classy way,” says Tropeano. “The packaging was meant to evoke a retro vibe and remind customers of classic American lager brands from yesteryear.”

At the release party, expect all the fun of Food Truck Friday with some extras like Chuck It Axes Archery, a vinyl record pop-up, and a vintage market.

Starting May 19, Right Time Lager will be available at the South End location as well, at $6 per pint on draft and $13 for a six-pack. It will also be available in retail stores wherever Resident Culture is sold, including Harris Teeter, Whole Foods and Lowes Foods.

About Resident Culture

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmer’s harvest. The Charlotte, NC, brewery celebrates the concepts of subtlety and nuance, particularly with regards to lager beer, mixed culture and spontaneous offerings. Resident Culture was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Additionally, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021, and the brewery’s Sympathetic won best Wild Beer Mixed Culture and Best of Show at the 2021 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Bears (FoBAB).

