Resident Culture Brewing Expanding to Charlotte’s Market at 7th Street

Resident Culture Brewing Co. is expanding once again: this time to Uptown Charlotte.

Resident Culture will take over the former Tank’s Tap space at The Market at 7th Street in Uptown, with an anticipated opening later this summer. The 300 square foot bar will include 12 beers on tap, as well as retail coolers with cans to-go. The brewery plans to move to a larger space in The Market – 1,200 square feet, including a patio – in late 2024.

“We’ve worked closely with Center City Partners in the past, and when the opportunity presented itself to be a staple in The Market at 7th Street, we decided to jump on it,” Resident Culture co-owner Philip McLamb says. “We believe in the revitalization and comeback of Uptown, and want to do our part to help make it happen. We also believe in the mission of The Market at 7th Street and feel it aligns with Resident Culture’s core values.”

The Market features 12 unique Charlotte businesses, including Not Just Coffee, Orrman’s Cheese Shop, Assorted Table Wine & Shop, and Jimmy Pearls, a restaurant Resident Culture has collaborated with on beer-pairing dinners. More than 35 businesses have opened at The Market since its inception in 2011, including eight women-owned and seven minority-owned concepts. Resident Culture aims to continue these efforts to promote small business diversity and growth for the Uptown Charlotte community.

“We are thrilled to have Resident Culture join our family of diverse Market entrepreneurs,” said Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners. “Resident Culture will add vitality and expand our customer base, while contributing to our Market’s mission of incubation, inclusion and economic opportunities.”

“Not only does the Resident Culture team represent the local entrepreneurial spirit, their history of collaborating with local chefs is a perfect match for our mission as a not for profit culinary incubator,” said Salem Suber, Executive Director of the Market at 7th Street.

McLamb says the goal with the new space is “to add to the upbeat vibe of The Market, and make it a destination where folks can grab some of the best food and beverage Uptown has to offer.”

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, McLamb said they worked closely with Charlotte Center City Partners to create Victoria Yards (in its original location at 7th and Tryon) and “loved the idea that we could have a more permanent presence in Uptown working with them at the Market at 7th Street.”

The newest Resident Culture location, situated beside the 7th Street light rail station, is minutes from the Spectrum Center, Bank of America Stadium, and many other Uptown attractions and events. Resident Culture’s hours at The Market at 7th Street, 224 E 7th Street, will be 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12-10 p.m Friday-Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. Sunday.

About Resident Culture Brewing Co.

Founded in 2017, Resident Culture Brewing Co. has a genuine appreciation for assertive, hop-forward styles and strives to accentuate the character and quality of a farmer’s harvest. The Charlotte, NC, brewery celebrates the concepts of subtlety and nuance, particularly with regards to lager beer, mixed culture and spontaneous offerings. Resident Culture was named a Top 10 new brewery by RateBeer. Additionally, Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021, and the brewery’s Sympathetic won best Wild Beer Mixed Culture and Best of Show at the 2021 Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Bears (FoBAB). Resident Culture: Where your weird is welcome.

About The Market at 7th Street

The Market at 7th Street is a mission-based nonprofit that combines culinary + retail innovation, economic opportunity, and a sense of belonging. The Market: 1) Incubates new food and retail businesses, 2) Supports economic mobility through entrepreneurship, and 3) Builds community wellness, as a welcoming commons for all.

