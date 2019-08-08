Republic National Distributing Company Names Jay Johnson Region President of Young’s Market Company

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) has named Jay Johnson Region President of Young’s Market Company, now the Western division of RNDC. This follows the announcement last week of the finalized Joint Venture Partnership Agreement with Young’s Market Company. Upon the close of the deal, Young’s Market Company became a division of RNDC West.

RNDC Chief Operating Officer Bob Hendrickson said, “Jay has made significant contributions to RNDC in his current role. His reputation for success and his strong relationships with his team, customers and suppliers make him the perfect fit as RNDC expands into the West.”

“Jay clearly has a proven track record of success in this industry. It is an honor to have him lead Young’s Market Company,” said Chris Underwood, CEO Young’s Holdings.

Johnson received a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of the Incarnate Word. He has been in the wine and spirits industry for more than 28 years. He began his career in the supplier tier with E & J Gallo, and joined RNDC in 1991 as the Executive Vice President of the South Texas market. Johnson has held a number of progressive career roles including his most recent position of Region President Southwest. He is recognized for his leadership in developing top talent, achieving strong business results, and establishing successful standardized infrastructures for new markets.

Johnson will continue to report directly to Bob Hendrickson, and will be based in Young’s Market Company office in Tustin, California.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC is a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America with operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. Young’s Market Company, a division of RNDC West, distributes wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States including Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Visit www.RNDC-USA.com or www.youngsmarket.com.