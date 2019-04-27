Republic National Distributing Company Introduces ‘eRNDC’ Digital Platform

ATLANTA — Continuing its innovation transformation, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announces the launch of its new digital platform (eRNDC) to enhance and streamline how business is conducted with customers and suppliers.

Bob Hendrickson, RNDC Chief Operating Officer, says, “It is an exciting time as our industry embraces digital transformation. We at RNDC are redefining how we interact with our customers and suppliers through digital experiences and ecommerce.”

RNDC has now deployed eRNDC’s initial Customer Experience capabilities in Georgia, with remaining states to follow in coming months. Via eRNDC, customers can access a rich online shopping and ordering experience, as well as account information and support from their sales teams. In the coming months, eRNDC will reveal a new Supplier Experience with a centralized portal for product portfolio management, reporting, analytics, and more.

eRNDC was developed in partnership with Liberation Distribution™ (LibDib) of San Jose, California. LibDib brings Silicon Valley expertise combined with real world beverage experience which allowed RNDC to accelerate the delivery of its digital platform. On eRNDC, customers, suppliers, and sales representatives receive an online experience featuring advanced digital tools to assist with ordering, product search and selection, order tracking, and payments.

“eRNDC provides customers with extremely rich content, showcasing the depth of our portfolio and products,” says Robert Olivares, Vice President of Trade Marketing for RNDC. “A key feature for eRNDC is a digital product calendar which offers valuable digital assets and marketing content from the suppliers directly to the buyers.”

Darrell Riekena, RNDC Chief Information Officer, says, “We understand the expectations of our customers and suppliers are changing, and technology is a key component of how we will increase value for all our stakeholders. eRNDC complements our long history of customer service, distribution, and product expertise. With the innovations developed for eRNDC, we are poised to lead the wholesale beverage industry and look forward to delivering additional online experiences and advanced analytic capabilities.”

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC is the second largest distributor of premium wine and spirits in the United States with operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. RNDC employs more than 9500 individuals nationwide. For more information about the company, please visit www.rndc-usa.com.

About LibDib

Liberation Distribution™ (LibDib) is a distributor of alcoholic beverages enabled through a web platform. Restaurants, bars and retailers legally and efficiently purchase boutique wines and craft spirits made by makers of all sizes. LibDib is currently selling to accounts throughout California, New York, and Wisconsin. Via a partnership with RNDC, expansion to new markets coming soon. Information about LibDib can be found here.