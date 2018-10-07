Republic National Distributing Company Forms Joint Venture with Central Liquors of Oklahoma

DALLAS – The joint venture between Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Central Liquors of Oklahoma is official October 1, 2018. The new company is named Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) Oklahoma.

Since 2004, RNDC has partnered with the Naifeh family through its brokerage operation in the state. This joint venture is a result of a historic law change that shifted Oklahoma from a four-tier system to a three-tier system — a move that will expand the new company’s retail customer base by nearly 3700 accounts.

“October 1 is a momentous day for the state of Oklahoma, and for RNDC,” said RNDC Executive Vice President and COO Bob Hendrickson. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to move from being a broker to a distributor, and expand our valued and longstanding partnership with the Naifeh family and their Oklahoma team.”

“We take great pride in the roots our family has established in Oklahoma. Following the repeal of Prohibition, we became just the sixth company to receive a liquor license,” commented Central Liquor Company Partner Greg Naifeh. “It is only fitting that changes in legislation would once again mark a new chapter in our family’s story with this significant partnership with RNDC.”

The new joint venture operates out of a state-of-the-art, 406,000 sq. ft. automated distribution center in centrally-located Oklahoma City, enabling convenient and efficient service to its customers across all 77 counties in Oklahoma.

“Building upon the strong foundation set by Central and RNDC, together we look forward to leveraging the best location in the state to bring superior service and offerings from our supplier partners to Oklahoma retailers and restaurateurs,” added Hendrickson.