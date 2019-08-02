Republic National Distributing Company and Young’s Market Company Joint Venture Partnership Finalized

NEW ORLEANS, and TUSTIN, Calif. –Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Young’s Market Company (Young’s) are pleased to announce that the Joint Venture Partnership Agreement between the companies has been finalized and, as of today, August 1, the transaction between the companies has officially closed. The companies’ Joint Venture Partnership was previously cleared by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on July 15, 2019. Accordingly, RNDC and Young’s are now joint venture partners across all previous Young’s markets. As a result of this new partnership, RNDC will now be in a position to service customers in 32 states plus the District of Columbia, and will employ nearly 13,000 people.

Young’s Market Company is now a division of RNDC West, and RNDC leadership will manage the day-to-day operations of the business. Over the next few months, RNDC and Young’s will focus on how best to combine the two companies to ensure flawless service to customers and suppliers.

Tom Cole, RNDC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The deal is final and we are eager to begin capitalizing on the strengths of both companies. Through the partnership with Young’s Market Company, RNDC has a strong foundation for its expansion to the West Coast.”

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC is the world-class wholesale distributer of fine wine and spirits in North America with operations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information about the company, please visit www.rndc-usa.com.

About Young’s Market Company

Founded in 1888, Young’s Market Company is the premier distributor of wines, spirits, and select beverages in the western United States. Young’s employs more than 3,000 people and operates in 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.youngsmarket.com.