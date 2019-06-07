Rekorderlig Cider Makes 7 Flavors Vegan

NEW YORK— Rekorderlig, the premium hard cider brand from Sweden is thrilled to announce that all seven flavors are now vegan, just in time for summer. Rekorderlig has developed a new brewing process, which allows for the removal of gelatin as a filtering agent, to cater to the current market needs and consumer trends in health, climate change and animal well-fare. Gelatin is commonly used throughout the clarification process of cider, in order to produce a product that is crystal clear and free from cloudiness. Now using Vega gel, a vegan gelatin substitute, Rekorderlig can maintain its clean, crisp standards, while catering to the vegan market.

Created in 1999, Rekorderlig (pronounced Rek-order-lig) is made in Vimmerby, Sweden, with 100% European apples and pears. Rekorderlig is a blend of fruit and water from one of Europe’s most accredited springs to create a naturally gluten free, lightly carbonated, and now vegan, hard cider. There are seven delicious, semi-sweet flavors to choose from, all included in the vegan range. Styles include Spiced Hard Apple, Pear, Wild Berries, Strawberry-Lime, Mango-Raspberry, Passionfruit and Hård Äpple — a higher alcohol, lower sugar blend than the rest of Rekorderlig’s portfolio. Rekorderlig have recently updated all their packaging and will be clearly labelled on cans and bottles that they are suitable for vegans and are gluten free.

For additional information about Rekorderlig, please visit rekorderlig.com/us/.