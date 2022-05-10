Registration Open for the 2022 Connect Conference, Hosted By Encompass Technologies, The Company Behind Orchestra Cloud

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – Brewers, distillers, distributors, and retailers looking to network and work together to meet consumer demand are invited to attend Encompass Technologies’ 2022 Connect Conference, an industry-wide event, June 6 – 10, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Encompass is the industry change maker in BevAlc ERP for distribution and recently launched the industry’s first comprehensive, extensible, and connected ERP SaaS solution built to support BevAlc manufacturers. Unlikeother ERP solutions, Orchestra Cloud has inherent connections, data andinsights, and eCommerce capabilities that extend across the supply chain.The free conference bringstogether business leaders and Encompass users whoare innovating across the supply chain to share and learn about technologyinnovation and best practices. On the evening of June 8, the Connect Conferencefeatures a unique networking format for registrants called Spark Session. These gatherings are designed for brewers and distillers

Get their brands in front of more than100 distributors with representation in 30 states.

Take part in an exciting event planned tomatch brewers with the right distributors for their products.

Offer tastings, pitch their product, andhave meaningful business conversations with wholesalers.

“It’s all about making the important connections between brands and market demand,” said Jonathan O’Neil, CEO of Encompass. “Minimizing empty shelves, reducing product waste, and helping to consistently get the right products to consumers is our vision. As an industry, we can achieve this by digitally connecting the supply chain, connecting technology, processes, data, and people.”

Confirmedspeakers include:

Lester Jones, Chief Economist, National Beer Wholesalers Association

Bart Watson, Chief Economist, Brewers Association

United Distributors, Eagle Rock Distributing, Adams Beverages, Cavalier Distributing, Capital City Beverages + F.E.B. Distributing

BostonBeer Company, Liquid Death, Ponysaurus Brewing Co, Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors

And more!

2022 Connect Conference will:

Promote industry best practices and showcase real-life Encompass user success stories and the Encompass solutions that support them.

Inspire what’s possible with innovative solutions and a digitally connected supply chain enabled by Encompass and its ecosystem of partners.

Unleash the power of joint learning and problem solving ofthe top challenges within each tier and across the three tiers of the supplychain.

“We have made keydistributor contacts at Encompass events in the past several years. The abilityto interact directly with these potential partners in a relaxed and funenvironment is truly unique. They get to sample your products, see yourbranding, and talk with the makers themselves thereby creating a very authenticexperience for all involved.”

– Jason Hevelone, Owner, CopperMuseDistillery

Complete participation details will be available on May 10th.

About Encompass

EncompassTechnologies provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting suppliers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span full ERP, Route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage production ERP through the merger with Orchestra Software, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation, collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward.

https://encompasstech.com/connect-conference-2022