Reformation Brewery Re-Releases Alani The Lighthearted Rosé Ale

ATLANTA — With spring officially around the corner, beer is in bloom. Georgia’s Reformation Brewery is ready to raise a glass to warmer weather with the re-release of their popular Rosé Ale, Alani The Lighthearted, which returns this March.

Following the success of their 2018 limited release, Alani The Lighthearted (4.7 percent ABV) will be available from Spring until late Summer on draft and 12 oz., 6-packs distributed across their Georgia/Tennessee footprint. Described as a “boundary crossing blend of grape must and traditional pilsner malts,” their beer/wine hybrid is “bursting with bright flavors of grape, cranberry and hibiscus.”

Voted by Georgia beer drinkers as among the “Best New Something Different” for 2018 in a recent Beer Guys Radio poll, this year’s Rosé Ale is an extension of the brewery’s dedicated research and development facility located in downtown Woodstock. “We’re inspired by our customer’s stories, and crossover flavors are a direction we hear a lot of excitement around,” said CEO and co-founder Spencer Nix. “Our brewers amped up the grape character and made a few other recipe tweaks for what we think is our best Alani yet,” he added. “It’s a great time to be a Georgia beer drinker, and we’re looking forward to more playful innovation to share with our community.”

To find Alani The Lighthearted in your area, ask your local favorite to place an order or visit find reformation.com to find recent stock updates near you.

About Reformation Brewery

Established on October 31, 2013, Reformation Brewery is a values-based company that makes timeless, inspiring craft beer for the reformer in everyone. To learn more about Reformation Brewery, visit www.reformationbrewery.com and follow on Twitter @reformationbrew, Instagram @reformationbrewery and Facebook /reformationbrewery.