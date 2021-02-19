REBEL Hard Coffee Unveils its Springtime Coffee Cocktails

The seasonal sensations are the latest additions to Rebel Hard Coffee’s lineup of alcoholic coffee drinks

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company has released its new and limited-edition REBEL Hard Coffee springtime sensations to take coffee connoisseurs to the fringes of extraordinary. From sweet and savory to refreshing, the Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte and Hard Irish Cream Latte are sure to indulge any type of tastebud at any social occasion – from St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to Kentucky Derby brunches.

“We are excited for progressive adult beverage consumers and coffee-lovers across the country to enjoy these new seasonal flavors,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager – REBEL Hard Coffee. “Our innovation team is constantly on the lookout for new and exciting flavors to incorporate within the REBEL Hard Coffee collection, and this is just a glimpse of what’s in store for the brand in 2021.

The Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte brings together a delicious trio of coffee, caramel, and bourbon. Swap the mimosas for a hard latte during your cozy morning brunch or enjoy on-the-rocks as a classy, after-dinner drink. The Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte is available until the end of April.

Seasonal REBEL Bourbon Caramel Hard Latte

100% Arabica coffee

Smooth bourbon notes with delectable undertones of caramel and vanilla flavors

Creamy, rich finish

5.0% ABV

The Hard Irish Cream Latte is the perfect, spiked blend that is smooth and creamy. Notes of Irish whiskey are paired with cooling coffee undertones. This beverage can be enjoyed as part of any socially distanced St. Patrick’s Day party or added to a coffee for an extra kick. The Hard Irish Cream Latte is available as a limited-edition flavor from mid-February until the end of March.

Limited-Edition REBEL Hard Irish Cream Latte

100% Arabica coffee

Smooth and creamy blend of coffee and alcohol

Irish whiskey notes are blended perfectly with Natural Ingredients

5.0% ABV

REBEL Hard Coffee’s Hard Bourbon Caramel Latte and Hard Irish Cream Latte are currently available in over 40+ states at select grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. The product can be purchased in four-packs, and singles.

To find the new and decidedly decadent hard coffee products this spring, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. For recipes involving these new seasonal additions, visit rebelhardcoffee.com/recipes.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.