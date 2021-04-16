REBEL Hard Coffee Launches New Hard Berry Crisp Latte for the Summer

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company has released its new seasonal collection of REBEL Hard Coffee for summertime sipping. REBEL Hard Coffee’s Hard Berry Crisp Latte showcases a refreshing blend of berries and smooth cream to bring coffee-cravers to the fringes of extraordinary. The sweet and fruity hard coffee is a perfect seasonal addition to any outdoor activity – from sunbathing on Memorial Day to backyard barbeques on the Fourth of July.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new and refreshing berry latte to REBEL Hard Coffee’s seasonal lineup,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager – REBEL Hard Coffee. “Rebel Hard Coffee has taken coffee houses most popular summer drink and flavor, berry latte, and added a kick of alcohol to liven up any occasion.”

The REBEL Hard Coffee Hard Berry Crisp Latte combines the essence of blueberries and blackberries for a refreshing summer taste to beat the heat. It is now available until the end of July.

“As pointed out in Food Business News, flavor trends have turned fruity for 2021,” said Sargent. “REBEL Hard Coffee aims to adhere to that consumer trend by creating a great-tasting adult beverage incorporating a crisp, fruity taste that give our fans something new and fresh to try for the summer.”

Seasonal REBEL Hard BerryCrisp Latte

  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Crisp, blueberry and blackberry accents embellished with creamy undertones
  • Bright, refreshing finish
  • 5.0% ABV

REBEL Hard Coffee’s Hard Berry Crisp Latte is currently available in over 40+ states at select grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. The product can be purchased in four-packs and singles. To find the new and decidedly decadent hard coffee products this summer, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. For recipes involving this new and seasonal addition, visit rebelhardcoffee.com/recipes.

###

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com. 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.