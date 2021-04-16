REBEL Hard Coffee Launches New Hard Berry Crisp Latte for the Summer

Neenah, Wis. – Twelve5 Beverage Company has released its new seasonal collection of REBEL Hard Coffee for summertime sipping. REBEL Hard Coffee’s Hard Berry Crisp Latte showcases a refreshing blend of berries and smooth cream to bring coffee-cravers to the fringes of extraordinary. The sweet and fruity hard coffee is a perfect seasonal addition to any outdoor activity – from sunbathing on Memorial Day to backyard barbeques on the Fourth of July.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new and refreshing berry latte to REBEL Hard Coffee’s seasonal lineup,” said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager – REBEL Hard Coffee. “Rebel Hard Coffee has taken coffee houses most popular summer drink and flavor, berry latte, and added a kick of alcohol to liven up any occasion.”

The REBEL Hard Coffee Hard Berry Crisp Latte combines the essence of blueberries and blackberries for a refreshing summer taste to beat the heat. It is now available until the end of July.

“As pointed out in Food Business News, flavor trends have turned fruity for 2021,” said Sargent. “REBEL Hard Coffee aims to adhere to that consumer trend by creating a great-tasting adult beverage incorporating a crisp, fruity taste that give our fans something new and fresh to try for the summer.”

Seasonal REBEL Hard BerryCrisp Latte

100% Arabica coffee

Crisp, blueberry and blackberry accents embellished with creamy undertones

Bright, refreshing finish

5.0% ABV

REBEL Hard Coffee’s Hard Berry Crisp Latte is currently available in over 40+ states at select grocery, convenience, and liquor stores. The product can be purchased in four-packs and singles. To find the new and decidedly decadent hard coffee products this summer, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. For recipes involving this new and seasonal addition, visit rebelhardcoffee.com/recipes.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

REBEL Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of REBEL Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company’s products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.