R&D Brewing Releases Storm Brew, The Official Beer of the Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — R&D Brewing has announced the release of Storm Brew, the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes. R&D partnered with the Canes to produce a signature beer befitting the former Stanley Cup champions and, most recently, 2019 Eastern Conference finalists. Storm Brew is a light lager with 4.2% ABV that contains only 2.4 carbs and 97 calories, making it the ideal companion on ice.

“We are incredibly excited to bring fans something else to cheer about this season with a beer Canes fans can truly call their own,” said Rachel Peterson, Director of Marketing at R&D Brewing. “Their passion for our hometown team matches our passion for great beer, making the two a perfect match.”

“Several pilot batches and blind sensory tests were conducted between the R&D and Hurricanes teams to develop Storm Brew,” said Ian VanGundy, Brewmaster at R&D Brewing. “A light lager recipe was selected to make it the perfect beer for any occasion. R&D focuses its attention towards quality ingredients and hand crafted brewing processes, creating a beer more fresh and fulfilling than the average light lager.”

The name was selected by fans during an online poll earlier this year. Storm Brew garnered over 75% of the votes, setting the stage for what is sure to be a fan favorite. R&D put its more than 150 years of award-winning brewing experience to work along with the Hurricanes to settle on the final product.

“Storm Brew is a perfect representation of who the Carolina Hurricanes are as an organization,” said Mike Forman, Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy for the Carolina Hurricanes. “We’ve built our brand identity on being bold, regionally-focused and fun – this partnership encompasses each of those core pillars for us. We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with R&D for this momentous release.”

Storm Brew is currently available at PNC Arena and can be found at retail outlets starting late October 2019. It will be sold in 12 oz. cans and 16 oz. cans. Storm Brew will also be sold at a variety of on-premise locations starting with the official launch party at the Carolina Ale House on Glenwood Avenue in Downtown Raleigh on October 5th in conjunction with the first Canes Watch Party of the season.

For more information on Storm Brew, visit stormbrewlager.com.

About R&D Brewing

R&D Brewing opened in 2017, using their 3.5 bbl pilot brewing system to methodically research and develop award winning beers. That commitment to creating the perfect beer is the driving force behind the company that plans to continue expanding operations in 2020 with a new 20,000+ square foot production facility in Raleigh, N.C. For more information on R&D Brewing and to see their full range of beers, visit rndbrewing.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.