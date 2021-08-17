R&D Brewing Releases Deacon Brew in Partnership with Wake Forest Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest Athletics and R&D Brewing announced the release of Deacon Brew, the official craft beer of Wake Forest Athletics. R&D partnered with the Wake Forest Sports Properties and Wake Forest Athletics to produce a signature beer befitting one of the charter members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and its esteemed alumni and University community.

Deacon Brew is a refreshing light beer with 4.2% ABV that contains only 2.4 carbs and 97 calories, making it the ideal companion. Deacon Brew is the latest initiative in Wake Forest Athletics’ commitment to providing The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina.

“Deacon Brew will be a great amenity for Wake Forest fans, alumni and friends of age to enjoy on gameday and at reunions and family gatherings for years to come,” said director of athletics John Currie. “Having Deacon Brew available throughout the region is a great way to spread the word that all fans are part of DEACTOWN and welcome to join the fun of world-class Wake Forest and ACC competition right here in Winston-Salem. We appreciate our partnership with R&D and look forward to a great journey together.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring Wake Forest fans a beer they can truly call their own,” said Rachel Peterson, Director of Marketing at R&D Brewing. “Deacon Brew is a great example of what R&D Brewing is about; creating dynamic partnerships and producing fantastic beer for fans to enjoy on gameday and beyond.”

Fans 21 years and older will also be able to enjoy a marquee R&D Brewing Seven Saturdays Bar in the near the southend zone of Truist Field, featuring Deacon Brew on tap and in the can. Deacon Brew will be available throughout Truist Field, inside LJVM Coliseum, and all athletics venues moving forward. Additionally, Deacon Brew may be purchased at Lowes Foods and other statewide retail outlets starting later this month. It will be sold in 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans.

About R&D Brewing

R&D Brewing opened in 2017, using their pilot brewing system to methodically research and develop award winning beers. That commitment to creating the perfect beer is the driving force behind the company’s recent 20 bbl brewhouse upgrade with plans to continue expanding operations in a new 30,000+ square foot production facility located in Raleigh, N.C.

For More Information:

https://godeacs.com/news/2021/8/12/general-r-d-brewing-releases-deacon-brew-the-official-craft-beer-of-wake-forest.aspx