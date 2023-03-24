R&D Brewing and Dreamville Collaborate on New Festival Brew

R&D Brewing is excited to announce the launch of Dreamsicle Festival Brew, a limited-edition beer created specifically for Dreamville festival, taking place on April 1-2 in Raleigh at Dorothea Dix Park. This refreshing cream ale is perfect for music festival goers who want to enjoy a cold beer on a warm spring day.

Dreamsicle Festival Brew is a light, crisp, and flavorful cream ale with a hint of vanilla and Mango flavors. This beer has a 4.5% ABV, making it easy to drink and perfect for all-day enjoyment at the festival. Dreamsicle Festival Brew is made using high-quality ingredients and brewed with care by R&D Brewing’s team of experienced brewers.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dreamsicle Festival Brew to music lovers attending Dreamville in Raleigh,” said Mark Theisen, Director of Brewing Operations, at R&D Brewing. “We wanted to create a beer that embodies the spirit of the festival and the vibrancy of the city, and we believe Dreamsicle Festival Brew does just that. It’s light, refreshing, and easy to drink, making it perfect for enjoying all day long.”

Dreamsicle Festival Brew will be available exclusively at the Dreamville Festival 2023 in Raleigh at Dorothea Dix Park on April 1-2. Be sure to grab a cold one and enjoy the music with your friends this April.

After launching the inaugural event in 2019, Dreamville Festival will once again offer fans from across the globe a weekend celebration curated by J. Cole himself and featuring a variety of local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and community organizations from the greater Triangle area.

The festival will once again take place at Dorothea Dix Park, a beautiful 308-acre park located in the heart of Raleigh. As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Dreamville Music Festival is more than just a music festival; it’s an immersive experience that celebrates the culture and community of hip-hop and R&B. With its beautiful location, diverse lineup, and exciting atmosphere, Dreamville Festival is the perfect place to enjoy great music, food, and beer with friends.

About Dreamville Festival

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today.

About Dreamville

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J. Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Studios, Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands.

