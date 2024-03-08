RationAle Brewing Unleashes a Bold New Era for Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer at Expo West 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif.— RationAle Brewing, the trailblazer in non-alcoholic craft beer, announces an exciting series of initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the sector. With its participation at Expo West 2024, strategic distribution partnerships with Scout, Classic, and Columbia, an anticipated launch in over 300 Target stores, and the adoption of pioneering brewing technologies, RationAle is defining a new era of non-alcoholic beer.

A Landmark Showcase at Expo West 2024

RationAle Brewing is gearing up to captivate attendees at Expo West 2024, within the Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association (ANBA) Pavilion. Located at Booth 7107 in the Mindful Beverage Banquet Room, Level 3, from Wednesday, 3/13 to Friday, 3/15, RationAle will present its enhanced non-alcoholic craft beers, showcasing the excellence of its new formulations using innovative brewing technologies.

Target Launch: Making N/A Waves in Mass Retail Channel

After achieving significant success in both natural and independent sales channels, RationAle is expanding into the mass retail sector, with an announcement that its three product lines will soon be available at over 300 Target stores in seven states, starting in mid-March. This expansion into Target stores represents a major achievement for RationAle, as it aligns with the company’s goal to provide premium, non-alcoholic craft beer options to consumers across the country.

“At Target, we’re excited to continue to invest in the non-alc segment in 2024 with expanded store counts and new products that bring everyday joy to our guests’ lives and deliver on our brand promise. Every item in our non-alc assortment is curated to deliver on taste, provide affordable joy, and support wellness and diversity. For any guest who is looking to simply relax at home, or be an inclusive host for friends and family, our non-alc assortment’s got you covered,” expressed Chris Hanson, associate buyer at Target. “In addition to an already best-in-class non-alc assortment at Target, we can’t wait to add incredible new beers like RationAle to our sets for the first time at stores and online in 2024.”

Wendy Pickett, RationAle Brewing’s Co-Founder and EVP of Sales, underscored the bold strategy behind these expansions: “Teaming up with Target and our new distribution partners Scout, Classic, and Columbia in the coming months isn’t just about expanding our geographic reach — it’s about setting new benchmarks in the non-alcoholic craft beer landscape. These partnerships are for the Mavericks: trendsetters who seek unrivaled quality in every sip. We’re not just responding to the demand for quality non-alcoholic options; we’re leading the charge, driven by our unwavering commitment to brew without boundaries. Brace yourselves, because this is just the beginning.'”

Dynamic Distribution Partnerships with Scout, Classic, and Columbia

As part of its trade show news, RationAle Brewing announces strategic partnerships with Scout Distribution (scoutdist.com) and Classic Beverage of Southern California (classicdist.com), significantly expanding its market reach. Scout will extend RationAle’s presence across eight Southern California counties, while Classic will bolster the brand’s visibility in San Diego. Additionally, Columbia distributing (coldist.com) will add another state to RationAle’s roster, hitting Washington for the first time, as well as expanding the brand’s footprint in Oregon. These partnerships represent a significant step forward in making RationAle’s unique non-alcoholic craft beers accessible to a broader audience.

Innovative Brewing Technology: BrewVo and NexDraft

At the heart of RationAle’s product line refresh is the adoption of BrewVo and NexDraft technologies. BrewVo, a patented brewing process, allows for the production of beer at a fraction of the traditional weight and volume, significantly enhancing sustainability and efficiency. NexDraft, a revolutionary tap system, offers a unique way to serve craft beer, mixing Multi-Brewed® Beer with carbonated water and alcohol in real-time, ensuring freshness and quality.

The no/low-alcohol category is currently a $13B market and is forecasted to grow at a volume CAGR of +6% between 2023 and 2027, led by no-alcohol at +7%.

RationAle’s 12 oz. cans (at $12.99/six-pack) – in Hazy IPA, Mexican Cerveza, and West Coast IPA – are available online at rationalebrewing.com, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Washington.

About RationAle Brewing

RationAle is the trailblazing non-alcoholic craft brew that’s here to crush society’s drinking rules.

In 2021, Co-Founders Jamie Fay and Wendy Pickett set out to craft an NA beer that didn’t play by the rules. The result: Crisp, bold, and totally crushable brews without the booze.

Beer pressure? Party culture? They’re not about that noise. They’re about switching it up whenever you want. Partying hard at your own pace. And cracking into a freaking great beer any damn time you want. No reservations required.

RationAle is here to tear up the rulebook and rip into right now. Every unbelievable day. Your own way.

