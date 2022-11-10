RationAle Brewing Expands into The Silver State, Bringing its Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer to Nevada, in Partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group

SAN DIEGO, California – RationAle Brewing™, the San Diego-born, Sonoma-brewed non-alcoholic craft beer brand, announces plans to build upon its successful partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American distributor of the world’s top beer brands, and move across state lines into Nevada, for increased on-premise and in-store distribution, this month. In Summer 2022, RationAle partnered with Breakthru to bring its Brews without the Booze™ to Colorado, and plans to leverage the relationship to continue to crush society’s drinking rules, one state at a time.

Breakthru Beverage Nevada is a statewide leader in the distribution of fine wine, spirits and beer. The Northern Las Vegas facility features Breakthru’s flagship Alchemy room, complete with a 30-foot-long bar top with three full cocktail training stations, state-of-the-art bar equipment and a one-of-a-kind draft training system.

“Expanding into Nevada is particularly noteworthy for RationAle, given it’s home to Sin City, a destination internationally revered as a hub for alcohol and overindulgence,” shares Jamie Fay, Founder and CEO of RationAle Brewing. “As a non-alcoholic beer brand that maintains the quality and taste of craft beer, we’re excited to provide locals and tourists alike with more options to crush their favorite brews within the settings they have chosen to moderate their boozing.”

Launched in late 2021, RationAle has added variety, flavor and innovation to the fast-growing U.S. non-alcohol beer category, providing brew-loving consumers with delicious options to enjoy craft beer in moderation. All of RationAle’s completely-crushable, non-alcoholic craft brews are served in 12oz. cans, made with high-quality ingredients and in small batches, maintaining the bold, refreshing taste of traditional craft beer.

“We here at Breakthru Beverage in Nevada have been looking for a solid non-alcoholic craft beer to add to our portfolio for a while. We finally found it with RationAle Brewing,” shares Deacon Nauslar, Vice President of Beer, Breakthru Beverage Nevada. “Currently, RationAle is small but with a lot of ‘runway’ ahead of it and we couldn’t be more proud to be its distributor in the great state of Nevada. Here’s to RationAle Brewery in 2023 and beyond!”

As Breakthru continues to make targeted investments, this expansion aligns with Breakthru’s broader beer strategy and the category’s position within the company’s total beverage alcohol portfolio.

RationAle’s expansion into Nevada follows its Oregon growth, partnering with Bigfoot Beverages and Maletis Beverage, and its partnership with Karl Strauss Brewing Company, to strengthen distribution throughout Southern California with its full lineup, including: Citrus Hazy IPA, West Coast IPA, Mexican Lager and New England IPA.

RationAle’s Brews without the Booze™ are sold in six packs of 12 oz. cans, available via RationAleBrewing.com, and continue to carve out desirable beer fridge real estate in strategic retail and on-premise partners, throughout California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada, including Whole Foods Market, Market of Choice, Erewhon Market, Mollie Stone’s, Olivers, Lassen’s, and Seaside Market.

About RationAle Brewing:

RationAle Brewing™ offers an innovative variety of small-batch, non-alcoholic craft beers for those seeking to embrace moderation while drinking consciously and living boldly. Founded in 2021 by Jamie Fay and officially launching into the non-alcohol craft beer category in early 2022, RationAle is rooted in embracing moderation without sacrifice, quickly establishing itself as the official beer of moderation. RationAle’s four brews without booze are produced using a proprietary distillation technology to gently remove alcohol from the brewed beer, with minimal effects on its integrity and overall quality.

With the recent launch of The Original Rationale West Coast IPA and New England Hazy IPA, RationAle’s 12 oz. cans (at $16/six-pack) are now available online, shipping nationwide, in addition to retail and on-premise locations throughout California, Colorado, Oregon and Nevada.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is a leading North American beverage wholesaler driving innovation in the marketplace with a nimble and insightful approach to business. Breakthru is proud to be family-owned and operated, bringing valued expertise to its operations across the U.S. and Canada. The company employs more than 7,000 associates representing a portfolio of premier wine, spirit, and beer brands totaling more than $6 billion in annual sales.

