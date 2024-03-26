Ratio Beerworks Expands Availability Throughout All of Colorado With CSA Distributing

Ratio Beerworks is excited to announce its next phase of growth with the launch of statewide distribution across Colorado by partnering with CSA Distributing. Kicking off on Monday, April 15th, 2024, this expanded distribution footprint will bring Ratio’s diverse portfolio of beers and DIY ethos to over 500 accounts throughout the Centennial state within the first three months. Rollout will initially begin with an immediate expansion of availability through the greater metro Denver area, followed soon thereafter with strategic market launches across the rest of the state in the months to follow.

Jason zumBrunnen, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of Ratio said, “Everyone here couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity to join the CSA portfolio and to bring Ratio beer from our Denver home to the rest of the state. CSA has done such a great job with so many high quality brands. We are honored to be one of them now.”

For the past 9 years, Ratio has focused on thoughtfully growing and sustaining the Denver Metro market while continuing to elevate the quality of packaged beer that it has released to the public. Their taprooms and self distribution teams have created a premier and loyal customer base that CSA will continue to grow and bring to additional cities and communities in Colorado.

For the initial state-wide launch, Ratio is excited to introduce the following brands to a wider audience in 12oz cans.

King of Carrot Flowers Carrot Elderflower Saison – 2023 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medalist

Sparks Fly Juicy IPA

Cityscapes Mexican Style Lager

No Shade Pilsner (arriving in late April)

“Ratio has done an incredible job establishing a foothold in the craft beer scene in Denver over the last nine years and becoming a mainstay in draft accounts. Our team has been enjoying beers out of their taproom for years, and it’s really been great getting to know their team this past year and working together on a partnership. On the distribution side, our initial focus is to ensure that we don’t skip a beat in transition with their existing customers. We also see a huge opportunity to expand package distribution and grow the brand throughout Denver’s off premise retailers. We really can’t wait to get more Ratio cans into the hands of Coloradan beer lovers! ” – Alan Stone, General Manager.

For More Information:

https://ratiobeerworks.com/