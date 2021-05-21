Ranch Rider Spirits Co. Introduces, The Buck, a New Premium Vodka Seltzer

Ranch Rider Spirits Co., Texas’ number one premium spirit-based seltzer, revealed its newest premium vodka seltzer just in time for summer – The Buck, a fresh Moscow Mule recipe made with real ingredients. Further establishing Ranch Rider as the ultimate premium spirit-based seltzer, The Buck’s recipe is composed of six-times distilled vodka, fresh pressed organic ginger, fresh squeezed lime and sparkling water – a unique profile that embodies everything people love about the traditional Moscow Mule, but without all of the sweet added sugar. The Buck has an alcohol content of 5.99% – making it a premium vodka seltzer with only 119 calories and 0.8 grams of sugar.

As a local-Texan favorite and soon to become the nation’s number one spirit-based seltzer, Ranch Rider’s innovative take on the modern-day Moscow Mule is a testament to the brand’s commitment to developing beverages and health-conscious recipes that are transparent, of the highest quality and taste unlike anything else on the market.

“We’ve continued Ranch Rider’s success by listening to our customers and developing recipes that fit the demands of our consumers: premium spirit-based seltzers made with real ingredients that aren’t loaded with sugar or artificial sweeteners,” says Quentin Cantu, co-founder of Ranch Rider Spirits, Co. “After multiple rounds of recipe tasting and product development – we decided to go straight to the source and give our customers the opportunity to give feedback on their idea of the perfect summer drink and be a part of the recipe advancement.”

The Buck is canned in Ranch Rider’s Dripping Springs Distillery and will feature new redesigned labels. The new beverage is debuting in its hometown of Austin, Texas and will be rolling out to other markets throughout the summer.

“At Ranch Rider, we believe mules are the best creatures on earth. They’re surefooted. They’re intelligent and they’re determined as heck. Well, we put the spirit of a mule in a can. Vodka, sparkling water, lime, and here’s the kicker, real ginger. Not sugary ginger beer. It’s a mule the way a mule would make a mule. And in this industry, that’s saying something,” mentioned co-founder, Brian Murphy.

The brand currently offers three additional premium spirit-based seltzers which are also made with real ingredients, are gluten-free and have 5.99% percent ABV:

Ranch Water: A Texas classic, the brand’s fan-favorite product features sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime and premium reposado tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

Tequila Paloma: A take on Mexico’s most popular cocktail, containing fresh grapefruit and lime, sparkling water and a splash of reposado tequila from Jalisco, Mexico.

The Chilton: A west Texas favorite, this recipe features six-times distilled vodka, sparkling water, fresh lemon and a dash of sea salt.

Ranch Rider Spirits’ 12-ounce canned premium spirit-based seltzers are available in bars, restaurants and retailers throughout the country. For a full retail list, visit www.ranchriderpirits.com/find. The cocktails are sold in packs of four for $12.99-$14.99.

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born from a food truck in Austin, TX, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. is a premium spirit-based seltzer brand. Each seltzer is made with premium spirits, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed citrus and not a drop of added sugar. Ranch Rider Spirits offers four flavors – Ranch Water, Tequila Paloma, The Chilton and The Buck. To stay in the loop, visit ranchriderspirits.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @ranchriderspirits.

For More Information:

https://www.ranchriderspirits.com/homepage