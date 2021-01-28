Quicksilver Scientific Provides CBD Delivery Technology for Molson Coors’ First US CBD Beverage Line

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Quicksilver Scientific is partnering with Truss CBD USA—a joint venture between Molson Coors and HEXO Cannabis—to provide patent-pending nanoemulsion delivery technology for use in Veryvell, Truss’s new U.S. line of non-alcoholic, hemp-derived CBD beverages. The lineup of ready-to-drink hemp-derived CBD products includes three different blends of CBD and adaptogens that offer different wellness combinations, delivered via Quicksilver Scientific’s innovative nanoemulsion delivery technology. Veryvell is now available in Colorado, a state known for being an early cannabis adopter with a regulatory infrastructure for consumable CBD products already in place.

We expect to disrupt the [CBD beverage] category with products that deliver a more effective experience for consumers.

The U.S. launch of the Veryvell line represents an ambitious leap into a new, non-alcoholic market for Molson Coors and builds upon a successful two-year partnership between Quicksilver and Truss Beverages in Canada. There, the two companies collaborated on development and production of Veryvell’s line of water-soluble cannabis products, which also rely on Quicksilver’s sophisticated delivery technologies to ensure an efficacious and consistent effect. “Quicksilver has proven themselves to be exceptional in terms of quality, efficacy and consistency. As a result, we naturally wanted to extend that partnership to our new U.S. venture, ensuring that these products also provide a best-in-class consumer experience,” said Jane Armstrong Hockman, General Manager, Truss CBD USA.

Quicksilver Scientific applied its extensive experience developing nutraceutical protocols to contribute to Veryvell’s three unique formulations, each intended to deliver an entourage of distinctive benefits. The three blends include “Focus” (grapefruit and tarragon with ginseng and guarana), “Mind & Body” (strawberry and hibiscus with ashwagandha and elderberry) and “Unwind” (blueberry and lavender flavors with ashwagandha and L-Theanine).

Over the past decade, Quicksilver Scientific has perfected the nanoemulsion technology that powers Veryvell hemp-derived CBD beverages. The droplets sheathing the minuscule CBD particles are so small they pass right between cells and enter the bloodstream directly, meaning faster absorption and higher bioavailability in the body. “CBD is not water-soluble, which creates challenges for manufacturers when attempting to mix it into beverages. Our innovative nanoemulsion technology overcomes these challenges by encapsulating nano-sized CBD particles in water-soluble spheres that can be directly added to beverages. The result is a clear, great-tasting product with greater bioavailability, a measure of a compound’s concentration that is absorbed into the body’s bloodstream,” said Dr. Christopher Shade, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Quicksilver Scientific. Their microscopic size also provides greater transparency in appearance, which is key to beverage applications and stands in direct contrast to the hazy or cloudy appearance of competing emulsions currently being used in the cannabis beverage market.

“The marketplace is saturated with a fairly homogeneous product offering. The Veryvell range, resulting from a highly productive and stimulating collaboration between Quicksilver Scientific and Truss Beverage, is a testament to the real potential for experiential and quality innovation within the non-alcoholic beverage industry,” said Jason Dyer, President, Quicksilver Scientific. “Innovation is what we do at Quicksilver Scientific, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities through future opportunities and challenges with partners like Truss. In doing so, we expect to disrupt and drive the category with products that deliver a more effective, consistent and predictable experience for consumers.”

Quicksilver Scientific’s role in the partnership benefits from the recent addition of David Durkee, Ph.D., as Vice President of New Ventures at Quicksilver. Durkee came to Quicksilver from Molson Coors, where he spent nearly a decade in a wide range of roles, including global product development.

“Combining Quicksilver’s technology and deep knowledge of nutraceuticals with Truss CBD USA’s expertise in manufacturing, logistics and marketing will allow us to elevate Veryvell hemp-derived CBD beverages, demonstrating what the hemp-derived CBD beverage market is capable of,” Durkee said.

