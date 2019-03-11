Quest Beverage to Import Cerveza Rrëy and Cerveza Urbana into U.S.

ST. LOUIS – Quest Beverage, an importer of Mexican craft beers led by a team of beer-industry veterans, announced the distribution of Cerveza Rrëy and Cerveza Urbana into the U.S. Both brands of award-winning craft beers are now available at bars, restaurants and retail locations in Houston and St. Louis. The company will be expanding distribution to southern California and Illinois later this month.

“As the premium beer market continues to evolve, we see two growing trends: Mexican imports continue to grow, and craft beer consumers continue to search for new, flavorful options,” said Gregg Billmeyer, Quest Beverage’s founder and CEO. “We feel Cerveza Rrëy and Cerveza Urbana are positioned perfectly to capitalize on these two converging trends, and we’re excited to bring these high-quality beers to the U.S.”

The company’s current portfolio consists of four brands. From Cerveza Rrëy, based in Monterrey, Mexico, Quest is importing a Kölsch and a London-style ale. The Kölsch is a classic light German-style ale brewed with Hallertau hops and Vienna and Pilsner malts. The result is a crisp beer with soft, malty sweetness and light floral aromas. The Kölsch is 4.7 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and 20 International Bitterness Units (IBUs).

The London-style ale was inspired by traditional English brown ales common in pubs in London and throughout the U.K. Brewed with traditional English malt and Goldings hops, the beer is dry and refreshing. The London Ale is 4.5 percent ABV and 30 IBUs.

Quest is also importing two beers from Cerveza Urbana, based in Mexicali, Mexico. Cerveza Urbana’s Crossover IPA is a west coast IPA brewed with Citra and Simcoe hops with aromas of tropical mango and passion fruit. The beer is 6.5 percent ABV and 70 IBUs.

Cerveza Urbana’s Blonde Ale has a golden hue and is brewed with Cascade and Centennial hops and Vienna malts. The beer has a biscuity, malty flavor and crisp, clean finish. The Blonde Ale is 4.5 percent ABV and 35 IBUs.

“We’ve seen interest in Mexican beers growing beyond traditional lagers,” said Billmeyer. “They have an incredible craft beer community in Mexico producing a wide variety of styles, and we’re excited to bring some of the best we’ve found to the U.S.”

About Quest Beverage

Quest Beverage was established in November 2016 to develop relationships with craft brewers in Mexico for the purpose of importing authentic Mexican craft beers into the U.S. Led by a team of beer-industry veterans, the company currently imports four brands from two Mexican breweries, Cerveza Rrëy, based in Monterrey, Mexico, and Cerveza Urbana, based in Mexicali, Mexico. Learn more at questbev.com, cervezarreyusa.com and cervezaurbanausa.com.